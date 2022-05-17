Formule 1 : VMware devient un partenaire officiel de McLaren Racing Cette année marque un tournant dans les saisons de Formule 1, avec un nombre record de 23 Grands Prix programmés.

Face aux déplacements répétitifs, les équipes doivent faire preuve de flexibilité pour pouvoir adapter les infrastructures nécessaires en un temps limité.



Grâce aux solutions multicloud de VMware, l’équipe de Formule 1 McLaren gagnera en rapidité et contrôle dans la gestion de ses applications et données. Ce partenariat entre Mc Laren Racing et VMware offre un avantage concurrentiel pour accélérer les performances de l’équipe de Formule 1 en aidant à gérer, connecter, protéger et fournir librement et de manière flexible les applications et les charges de travail basées sur le cloud.



VMware Becomes An Official Partner of McLaren Racing



Racing into the Future of Formula 1 and Multi-Cloud Innovation



The Formula 1 season has been described as a travelling circus. Team members across varying functions tackle the extraordinary feat of moving and setting up all necessary infrastructure to execute their race plan. They do this over 20 times over the course of a season – across up to 20 countries and 5 continents.



As an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, VMware multi-cloud solutions will help McLaren operate with speed and drive confidence no matter where the team is racing in the world. VMware will provide the flexibility AND control McLaren requires for their apps and data, helping give them a competitive edge to accelerate performance.



Matt Dennington, Director of Partnerships, McLaren Racing, said, “It’s fantastic to be partnering with VMware, whose technology will play a critical role in connecting the McLaren F1 Team. We operate at race pace on and off-track, and this partnership will help keep us agile across the apps we need, from any device and location, to bring our best on race day.”



A Partnership for High Performance



VMware and McLaren Racing are embarking on a technology-fueled journey that will empower McLaren Racing to freely and flexibly manage, connect, protect, and deliver the cloud-based apps and workloads their teams rely on, wherever they are, at race speed.



The McLaren Racing team will leverage VMware technology to power:

• App Optimization Across Multiple Clouds: McLaren Racing runs apps in their own datacenters, in the public cloud, and at the edge trackside. VMware’s multi-cloud solutions will enable McLaren Racing to better understand, optimize, and secure their cloud footprint today, whilst architecting their environment for the future to meet the rapidly changing demands of a team operating at the cutting edge of technology.

• Edge Connectivity: VMware SD-WAN will enable McLaren Racing to utilize bonded networks and smart traffic shaping to deliver reliable connectivity at the extreme edge.

• An Anywhere Workspace: VMware Anywhere Workspace will enable McLaren Racing to deliver a seamless user experience to team members as they access apps from multiple devices both at base, and on the road. This combined with zero touch device provisioning, will enable IT to provide support for their global team whilst gaining full visibility of both device performance and user experience.



Laura Heisman, Chief Marketing Officer, VMware (LinkedIn, Twitter), said, “McLaren Racing and VMware share a commitment to excellence and a desire to push the boundaries of what is possible to take on the biggest challenges. Through this multi-year deal, we will help drive innovation for the McLaren Racing team in their pursuit of a world championship.”



About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the NTT INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust.



McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.



About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit vmware.com/company.



VMware, VMware SD-WAN and VMware Anywhere Workspace are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.



