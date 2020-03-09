Fintech firms AccessFintech and Cappitech announce expansion of partnership

AccessFintech, which delivers collaboration, transparency and control to the financial services industry, and Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry, today announced they will collaborate to deliver greater governance and risk controls for market participants by providing their combined solution to clients across the financial ecosystem.



The new collaboration is an extension of the firms’ existing partnership announced in late 2017 to deliver MiFID II solutions to the market.



The enhanced services include AccessFintech’s exception management solution across trading workflows, as well as Cappitech’s platform which offers multi-jurisdiction transaction reporting and analytics, covering the regulatory evolution from EMIR through North America and Asian governance, to MiFID II and SFTR. AccessFintech recently launched its Global Exception Network with a settlement workflow solution with Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P, Morgan. Cappitech is addressing regulatory challenges efficiently in order to reduce operational risk and costs while simultaneously providing instant intelligence on business operations for users.



The data distribution capabilities of AccessFintech can drive the regulatory processing provided by Cappitech, providing banks with a seamless way of accessing new technologies using the same workflow engine.



Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech commenting on the partnership, said: “I am excited by our alliance - the technology delivery of our products with those of Cappitech’s is seamless across the whole lifecycle. We want to eliminate context switching: the industry has too many screens, too much switching. We want to provide a much smoother interaction, and a frictionless flow of data. I believe there is huge appetite for this new type of collaboration, with shared domain and knowledge transfer.”



Ronen Kertis, CEO of Cappitech, added: “We have a similar approach, and moreover a similar user experience, making it attractive for our clients to be able to access both suites of solutions. Our goal is to help companies perfect reporting and one way we do this is by leveraging the “wisdom of the crowd” derived from our experience in servicing over 100 financial firms.”



About AccessFintech

AccessFintech is a leading financial technology company which is the industry ‘exception’ portal, delivering control, transparency and collaboration into the operating models of financial institutions. AccessFintech’s system agnostic Global Exception Network service provides intelligence through analysis of exceptions, association of risks and enabling collaboration on resolution. Linking together in-house technology, incumbent providers and fintech innovation enables customers to view a full lifecycle of actions in a compressed, prioritized and mutualized dashboard. The technology is designed in such a way that clients can quickly and easily adopt the service without significant resource allocation, enabling firm to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.



About Cappitech

Cappitech is a leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry. Cappitech’s cross-jurisdiction compliance platform, fully automates the reporting process and provides a comprehensive view on a single, intuitive dashboard for reporting regimes in Europe such as EMIR, MiFID, SFTR, RTS 27/8 as well as global regimes such as Canadian reporting, ASIC, MAS. Offering next-generation analytics, Cappitech is revolutionizing the way financial services firms meet their compliance obligations by offering actionable insights that drive sales and improve execution quality derived from compliance data. Led by a team of experts with a 20+ year track record in building financial technology products, Cappitech is relied on by over 100 global banks, brokers, asset managers and corporates. Established in 2013, the company has won multiple industry awards for the best regulatory reporting solution and innovation and was selected by IHS Markit as the platform provider for their SFTR solution.

