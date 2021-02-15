Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Newtech / Daily News
              



Finch Capital completes successful first close of Europe III: the 150M EUR fund investing in high-growth FinTech and AI startups shaping the future of finance


Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessous est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



• UK and NL-based VC firm Finch Capital’s Europe III will target the Series A and B current growth funding gap for companies that shape the future of Financial Technology
• Investment focus: European category leaders with EUR 2-5M in revenues consolidating the fragmented Fintech landscape with a strong focus on those that leverage AI
• In 2020, Google and DeepMind alum Steve Crossan joined as venture partner to build out the firm’s AI expertise; Finch Capital now sources 20% of qualified leads with its ML dealflow tool Flowrence
• Capital raised from Institutional Investors and 15-20% from Family Offices from the US, Europe and Asia despite the COVID-19 crisis

London and Amsterdam - Today Finch Capital announced the first close of its EUR150M fund, Europe III, which will invest in European technology companies that shape the future of finance by using technology such as artificial intelligence. Europe III saw a near 90% follow on investment from previous funds. Since its inception in 2013, the firm has made a total of 40 investments across Europe and Asia and its assets now total USD 400M.

Finch's Fund II invested in both SE Asian and European startups. Both Fund I (EUR40m, 2014 Vintage) and Fund II (EUR110m, 2017 Vintage) are generating top quartile returns. The current portfolio includes a range of successful companies spanning Fintech, Regtech and Insurtech, and includes Trussle, Fourthline, Goodlord (which acquired Vouch), Grab, Hiber, BUX, Twisto, and Zopa; exits include Salviol and Cermati, with two exits in process.

With the new larger European fund, Finch Capital will invest EUR 2-10M at Series A and B stages, acquiring significant minority stakes in scale up companies with EUR 2-5M in revenues: a segment currently underserved by the European VC and Growth market that is facing a funding gap. As with its previous funds, Finch plans to back 15-20 European startups, targeting liquidity 3-5 years post investment, over the fund’s three year initial investment lifespan.

Radboud Vlaar, MD Finch Capital, said: “We have always been bullish on investing in Financial Technology. Moving forward, we are doubling down on Financial software, especially those companies that leverage AI to this end. We have seen the industry mature, giving rise now to a rich but fragmented landscape of robust businesses with EUR 2-5 million in revenues. These are the companies we are focused on working with now. With the right support and management they have great risk/return outcomes and they are ready to build leading positions and consolidate the European market.”

The team’s hands-on, pragmatic approach supports portfolio companies with its deep networks and sector expertise across, for example: regional partnerships and M&A in Europe; a large network of Corporates and Financial Institutions to which portfolio companies can sell products; as well as hands-on experience in expanding internationally, especially in Asia. As active investors, Finch seeks 20-49% ownership in its portfolio companies.

Rounding out its AI expertise, in early 2020, Finch Capital added venture partner Google and DeepMind alum Steve Crossan. He comments: “Europe is ready to compete in the global enterprise tech arena, with more capital being deployed in AI/deeptech than any other industry - $20B last year alone. In the wake of general performance pressure, we see acceleration of the Finance sector in their tech understanding and adoption creating pressure for additional innovation in these areas.”

In 2020 the firm launched Flowrence, its proprietary Machine Learning AI tool, to support its deal flow and high quality deal sourcing. Over the last 6 months, 20% of the firm’s shortlisted deals were sourced by Flowrence, especially helpful during a period of limited travel and in person meet ups.

In addition to the launch of Europe III, in 2020, the firm also launched a USD 50M Finch Capital SEA II for investments in SE Asia. Finch Capital SEA II will hold its first close in the coming months, having announced investment partnerships with Arise (Part of MDI) and a leading South East Asian Bank.

About Finch Capital
Founded in 2013, Finch Capital is a series A/B investor in high-growth financial technologies companies run by exceptional entrepreneurs. Our mission is to fund and support the best entrepreneurs creating products that will shape the future of finance. We leverage our international network and industry expertise to enable our portfolio companies to grow into leaders in their field. We have a track-record of backing future industry champions including Aylien, BUX, Brickblock, Brytlyt, Fixico, Fouthline, Goodlord, Grab, Hiber, Twisto and Trussle. Finch Capital consists of a team of 12 investment professionals with wide entrepreneurial experience (e.g. Adyen, Deliveroo, Deepmind), prior investment experience (e.g. Accel, Atomico, Egeria) and industry backgrounds (e.g. Facebook, Google and McKinsey), located across offices in Amsterdam, London and Jakarta. Finch Capital is an active producer of original research on the State of European Fintech and the Fintech sector post Covid-19.
