Finastra nomme Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. au poste de CFO

Basé à Londres, Gary dispose d’une longue expérience comme financier dans des entreprises tech, puisqu’il était précédemment chez Varian et plus avant chez Dell.



Il a pris ses fonctions à compter du 16 mars 2020.



Vous trouverez ci-dessous le communiqué de presse en anglais



Finastra appoints Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer



Finastra has appointed Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 16, 2020.



Based at Finastra’s headquarters in London, Gary brings a wealth of technology experience, having recently held the role of CFO at Varian, a mid-cap medical technology US multinational. There, Gary revamped the capital allocation process, enabling the company to make investments that accelerated growth. He also drove several transformation programs.



Prior to that, Gary spent over 17 years at Dell where he progressed to one of the most senior finance roles. He was integral in developing and implementing a pioneering internal machine-learning based finance tool, as well as leading several key finance development programs.



Gary said, “I’m really pleased to join Finastra and am looking forward to building on the progress Mark has made in shaping the finance team. This is a great opportunity to be part of a leadership team that is focused on powering innovation in financial services, giving people solutions and services that fit around their everyday needs and lives.”



Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra said, “It’s great to have Gary on board to help us continue shaping our finance team, in line with our growth plans. He brings with him a proven track record in the technology industry, which will be invaluable as we continue to build significant momentum with our open innovation platform, FusionFabric.cloud. We are delighted to welcome him to the Finastra Executive Leadership Team.”



Gary replaces Mark Miller who is stepping down from his role, for personal reasons, and returning to his home in Texas. Mark has made a significant impact at Finastra, building a best in class finance function, and he has also been instrumental in the search for his successor. There will be a transition period between the two until the end of April.



About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers.

