Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

FTX Collapse: more to do with self-referencing balance sheets than cryptocurrency?

Torsten Dueing, Head of ETC Platforms at HANetf.


FTX Collapse: more to do with self-referencing balance sheets than cryptocurrency?
The collapse in the making of FTX and Almeda is taking a toll on cryptocurrency markets. However, we believe it is worth viewing the debacle as yet another great case study of sound business practices, or the lack thereof.

Of course, the story involves major players in the cryptocurrency world. But in our view, this has much more to do with the age-old game of fragile and/or self-referencing balance sheets, sustained by reputation instead of a sound capital structure. This feels like a Frankenstein of Enron and Lehman, only in part aided by the unregulated nature of crypto markets, the decentralised structure of its players and the lack of safety that comes with the sort of laws and regulations to which most of finance is subject.
So, who are the key parties in the current situation and their relations?

FTX is an exchange for cryptocurrencies. They make money by people trading on their platform. As is usual in crypto, assets on the exchange, be they crypto or fiat currency such as USD, are not segregated. That means that if FTX does go bankrupt, the users on the exchange will enjoy no protection of their assets.

The other major player is Alameda Research, a trading firm. Its business is to trade crypto currencies for its own profit (i.e. as principal).

Both FTX and Alameda are owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (or SBF), who emerged as the “white knight” in this summer’s near-death experiences of various crypto-players. His bailout of imploding crypto companies led to some calling him the ‘central bank’ of cryptocurrencies. For many traders, FTX and Alameda seemed to be the more robust counterparty due to the balance sheets and reputation they have/had. Now, it is SBF seemingly in need of bailout.

What led to the current crisis?

According to reports in the press, Alameda apparently took out loans (cash) and collateralised these with its assets that it held on its balance sheet (cryptocurrencies). The cash seemed to have been redeployed back into the FTX exchange. By traditional finance standards, it didn’t seem to be overly leveraged with liabilities of $8bn against assets of $14.6bn.

According to reports, the balance sheet from Alameda was not as strong and diversified as many had initially thought – concentration risk loomed high. The loans were in large parts collateralised by FTT, the FTX’s native token. If the collateral value fell, Alameda faced margin calls or could have been forced to repay the loans – and that is exactly what happened. The price of FTT came under pressure, in part due to a competing exchange (Binance, who held $530 million worth of FTT) voicing concerns about its value.
This triggered two responses. First, clients who had assets on FTX started to withdraw cash from the exchange – a non-bank bank run.

Second, FTT prices came under pressure as the market expected Binance to sell its FTT holdings. Alameda offered to buy the coins at the then market price of $22, but this offer was rejected by Binance. As a result, FTT slid from $26 at the start of November to $2.8 at the time of writing. FTX is now trying to sell its business or raise capital (both up until now unsuccessfully) to repay its loans and service withdrawal requests.

What can we expect from here?

Unfortunately, this episode has led to further erosion of trust in crypto. As we know, trust takes years to build and seconds to lose. And when you are actively looking for flaws, you will find them.
There will be more questions around the balance sheets of stablecoins and other lending counterparties. We suspect this will make the market less liquid and lending terms less favourable.
These seems like another case of the “smartest guys in the room” blinded by the light.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. When you invest in ETFs and ETCs your capital is at risk.

Vendredi 11 Novembre 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mardi 8 Novembre 2022 - 12:13 Une cartographie de l’écosystème blockchain français – octobre 2022

Samedi 5 Novembre 2022 - 14:26 X Marks the Spot

Lundi 24 Octobre 2022 - 10:04 Un stablecoin européen : pour quoi faire ?


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le Top ETF à acheter lorsque le marché plonge

Allen & Overy annonce l’arrivée d’une équipe Restructuring à Paris

Le cabinet de conseil et d’audit BM&A fait évoluer sa gouvernance

Alexander Bojer is appointed new CEO of Inacta AG as of January 2023

MANGOPAY nomme Ronen Benchetrit au poste de Chief Technology Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

FTX Collapse: more to do with self-referencing balance sheets than cryptocurrency?

Le groupe Casino publie des résultats financiers vraiment satisfaisants au troisième trimestre 2022

8 Reasons Why Digital Accounting is The Future

Le Top ETF à acheter lorsque le marché plonge

RockX partners with OKX Chain to bring cross-chain interoperability to next-gen Web3 applications

Wemade Attracts Investments From Shinhan-Kiwoom-Microsoft

FV Bank Announces Launch of Digital Asset Custody Service

HashKey Group Receives Full Licences to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform from the Hong Kong SFC

Allen & Overy annonce l’arrivée d’une équipe Restructuring à Paris

Le cabinet de conseil et d’audit BM&A fait évoluer sa gouvernance

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

La start-up française yuzu🍋 devient PSAN et lance le premier livret d'épargne en cryptomonnaies éco-responsables

Allbridge Announces Integration of Tezos to Provide Cross-Chain Interoperability

Maison Hennessy launches its latest Web3 adventure with Café 11

Project Quasars from WISeKey Semiconductor has officially received the SCS label

Interview | Cyril Ferey, operating partner chez I&S Adviser

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.