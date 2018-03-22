FLOGmall Launches Alpha Version of E-Commerce Platform

FLOGmall is an international e-commerce platform created for users from around the world who buy and sell various goods and services. The platform will be of interest both for online stores selling their goods and for ordinary users posting privately about selling products.



The platform also has some special features. In particular, products in stores on the platform are presented in a new, unique format called LiveStore. It is a combination of blog and video content about sellers, stores, goods, and services.



LiveStore features include:



1. Video presentation of the store (a growth in trust from customers)



2. Video messages from the store owner to the public (helps the store to remain memorable among competitors)



3. Video ads for each product/service (more likely to convince a customer to make a purchase than through a text or photographs)



4. Video blog for reporting on important events (having a blog in social networks helps to amass subscribers from around the world)



5. Online video sales (streaming), video auctions, game models



6. Video advertising on the platform (promote your brand and goods, and immediately convert them into sales).



Through LiveStore sellers are able to easily create their own marketing campaigns by bringing in videobloggers, which removes the need for costly marketing and offers a better way to present products, thereby attracting a loyal consumer base. Meanwhile, buyers get honest information about sellers, the ability to make secure purchases (using smart contracts), and can purchase all sorts of products from around the world.



Often, when looking at products and services in catalogs or online, buyers can't get a complete picture of the store itself. This leads to issues with trust towards the seller and having to make purchases essentially blind. With a videoblog, however, buyers are able to see sellers with their own eyes, as if visiting their physical store. This is a clear benefit of using video content in sales.



FLOGmall is a blockchain-based platform that brings buyers and sellers together in a completely fresh way.



