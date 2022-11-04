Exodus Announces BNB Smart Chain Support in Web3 Wallet

“We are excited to add BNB Smart Chain to the Exodus Web3 Wallet given BSC’s history of bringing DeFi to the masses,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder. “Millions of large and small investors alike are drawn to BNB Smart Chain’s reliability and low fees. The Exodus Web3 Wallet is the ideal platform to explore Web3 projects, now including the BNB Smart Chain. Customers can earn yield or simply browse NFTs on multiple supported networks. Our browser-based Web3 Wallet is the only one they'll need.”
With thousands of dApps and millions of active addresses, BNB Smart Chain is home to many of Web3’s most beloved projects including PancakeSwap, Gameta, and 1Inch. The network’s strong offerings also encompass popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols ApeSwap, Venus, BiSwap, and Alpaca Finance; NFT projects; GameFi, featuring thousands of games; and everything in-between — with Exodus users seated front and center.
Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet is the first multi-chain product where Solana, Ethereum, Algorand, BSC, and Polygon blockchains meet the world of Web3. With support for more major DeFi chains including Fantom and Avalanche expected to launch by year-end, Exodus is the only Web3 wallet you need.
To download the Exodus Web3 Wallet and experience all that BNB Smart Chain has to offer, simply visit Exodus.com/download today.
About Exodus
Exodus is on a mission to help half the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for browser, desktop, and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth.
exodus.com
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
