Ethereum Classic Labs Announces Network Upgrade, Phoenix Hard Fork

This system-wide upgrade is the result of a consensus among stakeholders in the Ethereum Classic community and will further enhance EVM capabilities, and make Ethereum and Ethereum Classic completely compatible for the first time.



Phoenix will be inclusive of the Ethereum Istanbul network protocol upgrades on the Ethereum Classic network. With this update, various opcodes will be added to Ethereum Classic, all of which have been in use on Ethereum networks since the end of 2019. Phoenix follows the successful Atlantis and Agharta hard forks in the last several months.



“This upgrade demonstrates the robust development underway on Ethereum Classic, as it is the third hard fork in the last year; and reflects the strong community consensus among ETC stakeholders. The upgrade also marks an important turning point for Ethereum Classic, where now the community is in a position to drive more innovation, to collaborate, and to make fresh technical contributions to the ETC and ETH communities,” said Terry Culver, CEO of ETC Labs. “This supports the founding mission of ETC Labs and reinforces our values of transparency, collaboration and accessibility for all,” said James Wo, Founder and Chairman of ETC Labs.



All TestNets have successfully implemented the Phoenix upgrade, and now the ETC Core development team is preparing for MainNet activation. The Phoenix hard fork schedule is as follows, although estimated dates are subject to change as the network moves closer to the activation block.



To ensure a successful fork, it is recommended consumers upgrade their node software to a fork compatible version if they have not done so already. Phoenix is being implemented in the following software:

Core-geth, v1.11.0 or later.

Hyperledger Besu, v1.4.1 or later.



