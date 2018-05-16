Erik Wilgenhof Plante joins Sequant Capital as Chief Compliance Officer

Sequant Capital, the FCA-regulated cryptocurrency broker, today announces it has hired Erik Wilgenhof Plante as its new Chief Compliance Officer. Erik brings over 22 years’ experience in financial services, risk and compliance to the Sequant Capital team, and his appointment strengthens the company’s goal of improving regulatory compliance in the cryptocurrency sector.



Erik has previously held senior roles in the banking sector, including DZ Privatbank, Commerzbank and ABN AMRO, and he brings extensive experience in finance and regulation to the team. Erik’s work in developing the UAE cryptocurrency framework has led to significant interest from global crypto asset players and will be a much-needed asset as the crypto sector becomes increasingly regulated within the EU.



Previously, Erik has served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Luno, itBit Pte. Ltd and Tramonex. Prior to that, Erik worked at PayPal as Senior Compliance Manager where he oversaw regulatory and operational compliance for Southeast Asia.

Erik is involved in several financial industry trade organisations including being a founding board member of the Singapore chapter of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), and a fellow of the International Compliance Association.



Erik Wilgenhof Plante says: “Regulation will continue to play an integral part in the cryptocurrency sector. It’s important in mitigating the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrency and is also a major part in making it a legitimate asset class. A lot of the regulation is already out there, but it’s a matter of applying that regulation to the sector and ensuring firms know what, when and how to prepare. At Sequant Capital I’m planning to build upon the company’s drive for regulation across the sector to bring trust and security to the cryptocurrency world.”



George Zarya, CEO of Sequant Capital says: “Demand for regulated, secure cryptocurrency trading is soaring among the high net worth and institutional clients that we deal with at Sequant Capital. In order to effectively meet the needs of these investors, intermediaries have a responsibility to ensure they are secure, reliable and compliant. Erik is a highly experienced addition to our team and a vital part of our drive to campaign for effective regulation in the marketplace.”



About Sequant Capital

Sequant Capital is an FCA regulated broker, based in London, and has been operating since 2007. It specialises in giving investors access to the very latest technology, whilst still retaining a human touch and personalised service. As team of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experienced financial professionals, they believe that blockchain technology is the future of finance and are making it possible. Sequant Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA (FRN: 473312).

