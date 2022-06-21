Enfuce selects Konsentus Verify for safe and secure open banking

Enfuce provides a modern, flexible, scalable, open banking service that is both safe and compliant. Their embedded payment experience seamlessly delivers the features and products that their customers want within a safe and secure environment.



Konsentus Verify is an infrastructure platform enabling Financial Institutions to transact safely and securely within the open banking and open finance ecosystems. Verify checks a third party’s identity and regulatory status each time it attempts to access a Financial Institution’s open banking API. The information is sourced in real-time directly from the hundreds of databases and registers across the EEA and UK and passed back to the Financial Institution in real-time, through a single API, so informed risk management decisions can be made.



Niklas Apellund, Co-Founder & CTO at Enfuce commented: “Providing our customers with a fast and efficient PSD2 API which enables the secure exchange of data and funds is our primary focus. Embedding Konsentus Verify into our wider managed service offering will allow us to deliver on this promise to our customers.”



Mike Woods, CEO, Konsentus, stated: “Enfuce is known for technical excellence and security standards. By seamlessly integrating their products into the customer experience flow without compromising on safety or speed, they are well-positioned to be at the forefront of open banking implementation across Europe.”



About Enfuce

Enfuce offers payment, open banking and sustainability services to banks, fintechs, financial operators, and merchants. By combining industry expertise, innovative technology and compliance, Enfuce delivers long-term and scalable solutions quickly and securely. Founded in Finland, Enfuce recently expanded its geographic presence in Germany, Latvia, Sweden, and the UK and has over 16 million active card users on their platform from whom Enfuce processes close to €1 billion transactions annually.

Enfuce has raised multiple rounds of venture capital funding and has been recognised by e.g. TheFinTech50, Visa Fintech Fast Track programme, Mastercard Lighthouse Development Programme, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, and as winner of the 2019 PayTech Award for “Best Payments solution for Payment Systems in the Cloud”.

www.enfuce.com



About Konsentus:

Konsentus is a leading global open banking RegTech company fulfilling an essential role within the European open banking ecosystem and the adoption of open banking and open finance across the globe. We are a trusted and established service provider to more than 500 clients across Europe and other international markets

Our multi-award-winning Verify platform enables safe and secure data exchange, by providing Financial Institutions with real-time identity and regulatory checking services, ensuring that unauthorised or fraudulent third parties are never given access to end-user account data or funds.

Headquartered in the UK, Konsentus also has operations across Europe and selected international markets.

Konsentus is ISO 27001 certified.

www.konsentus.com

