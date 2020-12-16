Elrond eGold (EGLD) to list Dec. 23 on eToroX

articles liés
Elrond, the blockchain offering a 1000x improvement in speed, scale, cost and user experience, is pleased to announce that eGold (EGLD), the company's cryptocurrency, will debut in the eToro ecosystem on Wednesday the 23rd of December, when it will become available on the eToroX cryptocurrency exchange.
eToro is a rapidly growing global $2.5bn unicorn that offers digital asset management services to 15 million users trading stocks, commodities, forex, and cryptocurrency markets. eToroX is eToro's professional crypto exchange, conceived and produced for the corporate and institutional-grade crypto trading community. eToroX is a highly effective, trusted and secure crypto trading solution.
Elrond had earlier announced the launch of Maiar, its digital wallet and global payments app, scheduled for Jan. 31. With these milestones, and a series of strategic moves, Elrond is positioned on a hypergrowth path to make a powerful leap towards mainstream adoption.
Through Maiar, Elrond is positioned for accelerated growth, aiming to gain widespread mainstream adoption, as in addition to crypto, the app aims to gradually provide the same features as PayPal, Venmo and Google Pay but without collecting any personal information and at much lower fixed fees.
Elrond is a public blockchain that has delivered the first truly scalable sharding architecture solution, which is able to deliver more than 15,000 transactions per second (TPS) and can scale even further, having achieved 263,000 TPS in public tests. Compared to the top cryptos today, Elrond is broadband to the early days of slow internet connections.
Beniamin Mincu, CEO & Founder of Elrond Network said, "Bitcoin has proven that cryptocurrencies are secure and can serve an important purpose in the internet economy. Elrond opens up a new frontier offering internet-scale blockchain performance, and an intuitive application called Maiar, through which we aim to bring the next billion people to the blockchain space."
About Elrond
Elrond, an internet-scale blockchain designed from scratch to bring a 1000x cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed, introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Elrond can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second latency and negligible cost, to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.
www.elrond.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
