Elron Ventures Supports Portfolio Companies with Four New C- Suite Leaders on Their Advisory Board

Elron Ventures, a leading Israeli early-stage investment firm focusing on cybersecurity and enterprise software startups, invited four industry leaders and world-class domain experts to join their Advisory Board. These leaders are Jeff Trudeau, CISO of Chime and a seasoned security leader, Gil Gur Arie, Chief Global Data Insights & Analytics at Ford Motor Company, Al Ghous, CISO of Snapdocs and Co-Founder of SVCI, and Dr. Selim Aissi, a technology & cybersecurity leader.
The new venture advisory board will share their expertise in assisting Elron Ventures with its investment strategy, providing assistance in identifying the right product marketing position, and creating stronger connections with relevant communities and investors. Through the advisory board’s leadership team, Elron Ventures’ portfolio companies will receive ongoing guidance and support throughout their lifecycle, strengthening both the portfolio companies and Elron Ventures.
Jeff Trudeau, CISO at a large FinTech, brings crucial cross-market product and investment insight with his extensive security experience in financial services, FinTech, healthcare, and his experience with Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI). Jeff has also been awarded CISO of the Year, and Top 100 CISO’s of 2021.
Another advisor, Gil Gur Arie, brings knowledge beyond his Ford Motor Company expertise. This includes being a retired colonel in the Israeli Military Intelligence Corps, unit 8200, and working with companies to develop their Big Data strategies. He brings two decades of recognition growth channels through data science and AI capabilities.
Enhancing Elron Ventures’ cybersecurity expertise, Al Ghous brings portfolio companies direct access to the Silicon Valley investment ecosystem. In addition to being active in various cybersecurity organizations and consortiums, Al is also a member of several advisory boards, where he helps founders focus on product, market fit, strategy, and fundraising. In addition, Selim Aissi will be joining the advisory board as a cybersecurity leader and innovator with experience working on breaking technologies at Intel and Visa. As a board member for multiple startups, Selim has been recognized for security innovation and leadership and received several awards, including the 2019 CISO of the Year Award, Top 100 Global CISOs, and Most Influential CISOs.
“We are excited about the multidisciplinary group joining our board,” said Elik Etzion, Elron Ventures Head of Enterprise Software and Cybersecurity Investments. “This plays a major role in Elron Ventures’ value-creation strategy. As early-stage investors, we are team players in every portfolio we invest in. With that in mind, we are always evolving to prepare our companies better to meet the business and technology challenges of today and tomorrow. This group will boost our portfolio companies’ potential for success by guiding them through some of the most challenging stages of an early-stage company.” Said Etzion.
