Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Lundi 13 Décembre 2021

Elron Ventures Supports Portfolio Companies with Four New C- Suite Leaders on Their Advisory Board


Elron Ventures’ four new advisory board members are industry innovators, entrepreneurs, and world-class technology leaders. Their strategic insights guide portfolio companies’ innovation as they penetrate new markets.



articles liés
Elron Ventures, a leading Israeli early-stage investment firm focusing on cybersecurity and enterprise software startups, invited four industry leaders and world-class domain experts to join their Advisory Board. These leaders are Jeff Trudeau, CISO of Chime and a seasoned security leader, Gil Gur Arie, Chief Global Data Insights & Analytics at Ford Motor Company, Al Ghous, CISO of Snapdocs and Co-Founder of SVCI, and Dr. Selim Aissi, a technology & cybersecurity leader.

The new venture advisory board will share their expertise in assisting Elron Ventures with its investment strategy, providing assistance in identifying the right product marketing position, and creating stronger connections with relevant communities and investors. Through the advisory board’s leadership team, Elron Ventures’ portfolio companies will receive ongoing guidance and support throughout their lifecycle, strengthening both the portfolio companies and Elron Ventures.

Jeff Trudeau, CISO at a large FinTech, brings crucial cross-market product and investment insight with his extensive security experience in financial services, FinTech, healthcare, and his experience with Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI). Jeff has also been awarded CISO of the Year, and Top 100 CISO’s of 2021.
Another advisor, Gil Gur Arie, brings knowledge beyond his Ford Motor Company expertise. This includes being a retired colonel in the Israeli Military Intelligence Corps, unit 8200, and working with companies to develop their Big Data strategies. He brings two decades of recognition growth channels through data science and AI capabilities.

Enhancing Elron Ventures’ cybersecurity expertise, Al Ghous brings portfolio companies direct access to the Silicon Valley investment ecosystem. In addition to being active in various cybersecurity organizations and consortiums, Al is also a member of several advisory boards, where he helps founders focus on product, market fit, strategy, and fundraising. In addition, Selim Aissi will be joining the advisory board as a cybersecurity leader and innovator with experience working on breaking technologies at Intel and Visa. As a board member for multiple startups, Selim has been recognized for security innovation and leadership and received several awards, including the 2019 CISO of the Year Award, Top 100 Global CISOs, and Most Influential CISOs.

“We are excited about the multidisciplinary group joining our board,” said Elik Etzion, Elron Ventures Head of Enterprise Software and Cybersecurity Investments. “This plays a major role in Elron Ventures’ value-creation strategy. As early-stage investors, we are team players in every portfolio we invest in. With that in mind, we are always evolving to prepare our companies better to meet the business and technology challenges of today and tomorrow. This group will boost our portfolio companies’ potential for success by guiding them through some of the most challenging stages of an early-stage company.” Said Etzion.




------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear © : ISSN 2114-5369 2005-2021). Finyear ©, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.