Edge Chooses Cred for Crypto Financial Services Offering

“We’re excited to introduce our users to Cred, a company that shares our deep commitment to innovation, security, and risk management,” said Paul Puey, CEO, and Co-founder of Edge. “Cred stood out to us for many reasons -- the caliber of its team, the strength of its legal and regulatory infrastructure, its capital markets competencies, a proven track record of delivering returns, and its scale. Edge users now have the benefit of earning interest on their crypto via a secure and licensed financial services platform.”



Based in San Diego, California, Edge provides its users with the ability to buy, sell, trade, and now earn interest on digital assets, all in one self-custody application. Edge is a proven leader in the crypto industry and an early mover to establish a series of elite security features. Edge was the first to remove the requirement of private key backup in a self-custody app, first to create One Touch 2FA simplifying the usage of two-factor authentication, and first to invent a password recovery method for encrypted data. Edge is also a founding member of the Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO), a consortium of leading wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors supporting the FIO Protocol.



“We are proud to partner with Edge, a true pioneer in the crypto ecosystem,” said Dan Schatt, CEO and Co-Founder of Cred. “While there are many wallets and exchanges on the market, it is rare to see a self custody solution as advanced as Edge. We look forward to supporting Edge’s continued growth and enabling Edge customers to lend and borrow in a secure manner.”



Edge customers can commit to a fixed term with the ability to auto-enroll for subsequent periods. No account minimum is needed, interest is paid out on a monthly basis, and the crypto pledged or loaned to Cred by the customer is returned at the end of the term.



ABOUT EDGE

Edge is a multi-asset self custody exchange for cryptocurrency. Edge uses its paradigm-shifting data security solution to make large scale security breaches a thing of the past. What originally started as a bitcoin wallet and business directory under the company name of “Airbitz”, has transformed into a full-fledged security platform aimed at empowering individuals to take control of their own cryptocurrency and data.



ABOUT CRED

Cred is a licensed California lender and a global financial services platform serving customers in 190 countries. Cred's mission is to make money work smarter and harder by leveraging blockchain technology and allow everyone to benefit from more equitable, inclusive financial services. Cred brings together a diverse team of entrepreneurial leaders, machine learning, and the power of blockchain technology.

mycred.io

