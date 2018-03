Economy, Markets, Ratings, Statistics and Rates - September 5, 12 (3rd update)

MARKETS and RATINGS



Morning Call: European Stocks Open In Subdued Manner; Eyes On Data



European equity markets are trading little changed this morning so far being unable to stage a rebound after yesterday’s hefty losses caused by weak US data and overall worries that major central banks around the world are too slow to act and not decisive enough.



Overnight the Chinese stock markets reached a new three year low as once again tumbling corporate profits and sharply slowing economic growth are the main culprits for the losses incurred. In regard to Europe, weak Chinese markets are expected to continue to exert pressure especially on carmakers as consumers continue to scale back or delaying major purchases due to uncertainty what the economy concerns.



Also during the last few years the Chinese car market has gained on importance in a major way, having boomed while markets in Europe have been faltering allowing car makers to continue to post decent profits despite an ever worsening European financial crisis.



While the economic data schedule is rather on the light side in the US today, in Europe main focus will be on Euro-zone retail sales and services PMI data with both expected to stabilise at very low levels as weak growth and austerity measures are continuing to bite. As the day trading day progresses tomorrow’s all important ECB meeting will increasingly influence trading behaviour with traders most likely feeling propelled to take money off the table ahead of Draghi providing more details of the bond purchasing plans tomorrow afternoon.



Markus Huber - ETX Capital - www.etxcapital.com



European equities are on the back foot today, with grim PMI services data adding to nerves before tomorrow’s ECB policy meeting. PMI services declined, not a huge surprise on the whole but the report did show the pressure of the debt crisis hitting core nations like Germany. A weak German bund auction together with downbeat euro zone retail sales also combine to add further pressure on sentiment, however price-action has seen a slight uptick from early session lows.



The poor showing on the euro zone data front plays into the hands of the bulls who think the ECB now has no choice but to respond with stimulus. The PMI reading raises the hopes for stimulus response by the ECB at this point, as only bold measures such as buying distressed government bonds appear to be the most likely way to ease the tensions in the debt markets and go some way into stopping the crisis from spreading to the core region.



As such, we are seeing bullish traders enter the market in anticipation of a debt-busting plan from the ECB tomorrow – the pressure now is on Mr Draghi and Co to deliver – any failure to meet or exceed expectations would result in a massive correction across global equities. Overall, today’s theme seems to be one of adopting caution until we have further clarity by policy makers. No major corporate euro zone stories to inject life into markets and the US ISM manufacturing report yesterday only added to current concerns about slowing global growth. In London however, oil giant BP shares slumped on news that the US DOJ has filed a brief accusing the company of gross negligence and wilful misconduct over the Gulf of Mexico Macondo incident.



Looking ahead, there are no major data releases and we expect Wall Street to open mildly lower, tracking the losses here in Europe – ETX Capital sees the DJIA down around 21 points and the S&P 500 down around 3 points.



Ishaq Siddiqi - ETX Capital - www.etxcapital.com