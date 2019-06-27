EY helps Bofrost Italia to build one of the first blockchain platforms to trace frozen foods in supply chains

articles liés
-
Metronome Delivers World’s First Cross-Blockchain Transfer Capability
-
USD 4 million investment for Atlas City's new Catalyst decentralised network
-
Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program
-
EXR Foundation Launches EXR, A New Collateral Digital Asset
-
TOMIA Introduces New Blockchain Settlement Platform Powered by Microsoft Azure
The technology helps customers use their smartphones to scan the QR code on the packaging – or enter the code manually – which takes them to Bofrost Italia's web page that details the products' story, from their origin through the various steps of the supply chain, until they arrive at the customer's table.
The EY OpsChain platform consists of a set of tools and methods for designing and deploying enterprise solutions on a private or public blockchain, as well as a set of business applications specific to business areas such as supply chain and procurement, traceability, contract management, asset management, public financial management and tax.
The EY OpsChain traceability application in Bofrost Italia's blockchain will help Bofrost Italia's customers trace products at every stage of their journey, from harvest to point of sale. As of July 2019, Bofrost Italia will enable customers to use smartphones to scan a QR code on the package to see the product's history. Customers will be able to follow the history of a single package of frozen fish, from the moment it is caught – including the name, fishing method and location of the fishing vessel – to its storage and packaging, temperature and data on quality controls and certifications.
For vegetables such as the frozen artichokes, customers can see details such as the supplier, cultivation area and storage temperature. For both items, information on the products' laboratory tests will be available, along with suggested recipes.
Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, says:
"The decision by Bofrost Italia to go with EY OpsChain is a further endorsement of the efficiency and scalability that comes with public networks. No suppliers will be forced to join a proprietary, closed blockchain network."
Gianluca Tesolin, Bofrost Italia Managing Director, says:
"Launching our blockchain for customers is part of our strategic initiative to further our relationship with current and prospective customers as a trusted supplier that now offers a way to ascertain and certify product quality. Digital innovation is revolutionizing the food supply chain and, in this case, the key word is blockchain, which works as a 'virtual notary' to record every step of the production chain in an unalterable manner. All Bofrost Italia's data is accessible and totally transparent, and by scanning the QR code on the package, customers can see the history of the product directly on a smartphone. As a result, consumers will be able to make informed purchasing choices, based on verifiable information regarding the origin, quality and safety of our products."
The blockchain that EY teams developed for Bofrost Italia uses the standard ERC (Ethereum Request-for-Comment)-721 tokens to provide a token model to collect supply chain data and provide a mechanism for further evolution, such as automating procurement, order inventory and other processes.
Using the Ethereum public blockchain for the Bofrost Italia solution allows each of the players in the supply chain to record their information, without any possibility of altering the data from the outside.
Giuseppe Perrone, EY Global Limited, EMEIA blockchain HUB Leader, says:
"The Bofrost Italia blockchain, one of the first in Italy in the sector for the supply chains of frozen foods, shows how the EY OpsChain traceability application, with the ERC-721 token on Ethereum blockchain, gives Bofrost Italia a way to digitally verify the work of its suppliers, enhance supply chain controls and document the entire process – from raw materials to the delivery of the product to the end customer."
Tesolin says: "We started with fish and vegetables because they represent two fundamental categories for Bofrost Italia and they're two of our most popular products in our 'natural' selections. The QR code is an easy and engaging way to offer Bofrost Italia customers a unique experience when purchasing these products."
ey.com
SOURCE EY
The EY OpsChain platform consists of a set of tools and methods for designing and deploying enterprise solutions on a private or public blockchain, as well as a set of business applications specific to business areas such as supply chain and procurement, traceability, contract management, asset management, public financial management and tax.
The EY OpsChain traceability application in Bofrost Italia's blockchain will help Bofrost Italia's customers trace products at every stage of their journey, from harvest to point of sale. As of July 2019, Bofrost Italia will enable customers to use smartphones to scan a QR code on the package to see the product's history. Customers will be able to follow the history of a single package of frozen fish, from the moment it is caught – including the name, fishing method and location of the fishing vessel – to its storage and packaging, temperature and data on quality controls and certifications.
For vegetables such as the frozen artichokes, customers can see details such as the supplier, cultivation area and storage temperature. For both items, information on the products' laboratory tests will be available, along with suggested recipes.
Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, says:
"The decision by Bofrost Italia to go with EY OpsChain is a further endorsement of the efficiency and scalability that comes with public networks. No suppliers will be forced to join a proprietary, closed blockchain network."
Gianluca Tesolin, Bofrost Italia Managing Director, says:
"Launching our blockchain for customers is part of our strategic initiative to further our relationship with current and prospective customers as a trusted supplier that now offers a way to ascertain and certify product quality. Digital innovation is revolutionizing the food supply chain and, in this case, the key word is blockchain, which works as a 'virtual notary' to record every step of the production chain in an unalterable manner. All Bofrost Italia's data is accessible and totally transparent, and by scanning the QR code on the package, customers can see the history of the product directly on a smartphone. As a result, consumers will be able to make informed purchasing choices, based on verifiable information regarding the origin, quality and safety of our products."
The blockchain that EY teams developed for Bofrost Italia uses the standard ERC (Ethereum Request-for-Comment)-721 tokens to provide a token model to collect supply chain data and provide a mechanism for further evolution, such as automating procurement, order inventory and other processes.
Using the Ethereum public blockchain for the Bofrost Italia solution allows each of the players in the supply chain to record their information, without any possibility of altering the data from the outside.
Giuseppe Perrone, EY Global Limited, EMEIA blockchain HUB Leader, says:
"The Bofrost Italia blockchain, one of the first in Italy in the sector for the supply chains of frozen foods, shows how the EY OpsChain traceability application, with the ERC-721 token on Ethereum blockchain, gives Bofrost Italia a way to digitally verify the work of its suppliers, enhance supply chain controls and document the entire process – from raw materials to the delivery of the product to the end customer."
Tesolin says: "We started with fish and vegetables because they represent two fundamental categories for Bofrost Italia and they're two of our most popular products in our 'natural' selections. The QR code is an easy and engaging way to offer Bofrost Italia customers a unique experience when purchasing these products."
ey.com
SOURCE EY
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.