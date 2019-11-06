EY helps Block2 build a blockchain-based solution for small and medium businesses to manage supply and demand across trade industries

articles liés
EY's OpsChain Tesseract with pre-configured, native blockchain functionality was leveraged by Block2 to build 2Mota, a blockchain-based peer-to-peer marketplace customized for the motor trades industry in Australia. The 2Mota solution has both B2C and B2B functions that (i) introduce and manage new customers, and (ii) facilitate the optimization of employees, equipment and workspaces for better profitability. It will also provide workers and independent contractors more control over their careers within the industry.
Specifically, Block2's 2Mota solution allows car owners to book services for their vehicles directly or post repair requests so that local motor trade businesses can bid for the work. The car owner then selects the best quote based on criteria, such as; price, location, availability, staff quality and business references. 2Mota also allows local businesses to book and rent resources from each other to fill excess demand and/or provide an additional source of revenue in a situation where they have excess capacity. The solution further allows workers take charge of their own careers, manage their work history/qualifications and to move seamlessly between businesses to gain skills and experience.
At the industry level, 2Mota's peer-to-peer marketplace improves the use of compatible resources across an industry where peaks and troughs in demand create difficulties for SMEs. Block2 hopes that its solution will result is a more robust motor trades industry that is better prepared to evolve with the new digital economy. Over time Block2 plans to expand into additional industries to manage and share resources, allocate and trade assets, and tap into a mobile workforce, all on a single marketplace.
Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, says:
"As blockchain technology continues to evolve around the world, we are able to find new ways to improve efficiency and limit unnecessary losses. The use of a blockchain-based peer-to-peer marketplace is an efficient means of introducing elasticity into sectors where traditional fixed ownership presents barrier to profitability. Block2's marketplace will allow companies, particularly SMEs, to optimize resources and make best use of the human capital available to them. EY OpsChain Tesseract will allow Block2 to leverage the current trend of 'using' assets, rather than owning them – much the way the hospitality industry is doing today."
Eden Spencer, Founder and CEO, Block2, says:
"Small and medium sized businesses, like automotive repair companies, must manage demand to ensure success in an increasingly competitive environment. Block2's peer-to-peer marketplace addresses challenges in Australia's automotive repair industry, whereby the lack of supply and demand management is impacting business productivity, investment planning and growth."
For more information visit https://www.ey.com/en_gl/blockchain or www.2mota.com.au
Source: ey.com
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d'ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
