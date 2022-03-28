ETC Group expands digital asset investment opportunities in Europe with the addition of three new Crypto ETCs on SIX

ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), Europe’s leading specialist provider of institutional-grade digital asset-backed securities, announces today the listing of three new ETCs on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



The new crypto ETCs, which will be marketed and distributed by HANetf and available in both CHF, EUR, USD and GBP, are:

● AVAXetc - ETC Group Physical Avalanche (Ticker: AVAL)

● ATOMetc - ETC Group Physical Cosmos (Ticker: ATME)

● MATICetc - ETC Group Physical Polygon (Ticker: MTCE)



The new cryptocurrencies join the company’s suite of institutional-grade crypto exchange traded products including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot and Litecoin that trade on SIX. The three ETCs will also be listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra at the beginning of April, as will UNIetc - ETC Group Physical Uniswap (Ticker: USWA). AVAXetc - ETC Group Physical Avalanche will have the same ISIN however will have a different ticker (EVAL) on Xetra.



Bradley Duke, Founder and co-CEO of ETC Group said: “While our Bitcoin based ETC continues to lead the global market, being the most traded crypto ETP, investors are increasingly interested in adding some of the newer, innovative cryptocurrencies to their portfolios - especially those amassing large market cap. The addition of these new ETCs offers these investors high quality, physically backed digital assets, underpinned by our partnerships with world-class liquidity providers to deliver high liquidity and tight trading spreads.”



Hector McNeil co-Founder and co-CEO at HANetf: “We are delighted to partner with ETC Group again to offer new products to the existing suite of exchange traded cryptocurrencies. ETC Group has established itself as a market leader in offering investment products focused on crypto assets. Interest in exchange traded cryptocurrencies has been booming as they provide investors with a safe and liquid way to gain exposure to digital assets.”



Crypto ETCs provide investors with significant benefits over direct investment in digital assets, including:



1/ Easy way to invest

Investors can buy and sell like any stock or ETF through their regular broker or bank. No need to engage with the technical challenges of setting up a cryptocurrency wallet, products have a ticker and ISIN and can be added to an investor’s conventional stock portfolio.



2/ Institutional-grade asset custody

The underlying digital asset is kept in cold-storage at a regulated custodian, and all assets are secured by an independent trustee, thus eliminating issuer default risk, a common feature for physical ETC structures.



3/ 100% physically backed redemption

Investors are legally entitled to the underlying digital asset, and can redeem the ETC for the сryptocurrency, alternatively to selling on exchange, hence providing pure exposure to the underlying.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk. Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc



About ETC Group

ETC Group develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including BTCetc - ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse. ETC Group launched the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in June 2020 on Deutsche Börse XETRA, Europe's largest ETF trading venue. ETC Group is continuously working on expanding its suite of institutional-grade cryptocurrency backed ETPs, providing investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin based digital assets on major European stock exchanges. ETC Group’s securities are marketed by HANetf.



About HANetf

HANetf (www.hanetf.com) is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern, and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs.

