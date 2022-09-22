ETC Group adds industry experts Jan Altmann and Alan Boulhimez to head up the German and French markets

ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), Europe’s leading specialist provider of institutional-grade, digital asset-backed securities, announced that it has expanded its European team with industry leaders Jan Altmann and Alan Boulhimez joining as directors of investment strategy for the DACH region and French speaking Europe respectively.



With over 25 years of experience in financial services and crypto ETF index funds, Jan Altmann brings a wealth of industry knowledge in investment strategy and ETF wisdom. Prior to joining ETC group, Jan developed the ETF market at Deutsche Börse, and recently was a senior ETF analyst at JustETF. Alan Boulhimez joins from First Trust, where he was head of internal sales and previously worked as a financial advisor at AXA.



As directors of investment strategy in their respective regions, Jan and Alan will provide insights and education to investors into the importance of structural features and liquidity profiles of exchange traded digital assets.



“We’re delighted that Jan and Alan are joining the ETC Group team,” says Bradley Duke, Co-CEO & Founder at ETC Group. “We have already achieved astonishing success and leadership in the crypto ETP sector thanks to our incredible team, and are looking forward to driving ETC Group’s mission of bringing high quality, digital assets ETPs to more European investors.”



“We’re actively looking to continually improve our offerings and services,” says Tim Bevan, Co-CEO at ETC Group. “Having Jan and Alan on the leadership team means that we can pursue bigger and better things for investors and the crypto industry as a whole, with the added expertise that they bring.”



Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk. Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc



About ETC Group (www.etc-group.com)

ETC Group develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including BTCetc - ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse. ETC Group launched the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in June 2020 on Deutsche Börse XETRA, Europe's largest ETF trading venue. ETC Group is continuously working on expanding its suite of institutional-grade cryptocurrency backed ETPs, providing investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana and other popular digital assets on major European stock exchanges. ETC Group’s securities are marketed to professional investors by HANetf.

