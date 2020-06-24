Draper Goren Holm Invests In 2 Projects Leveraging DeFi Money Market (DMMDAO)

articles liés
The DMM Protocol acts as a bridge between Ethereum digital assets and real-world assets, allowing holders to earn interest completely on-chain. DMM DAO is the governance arm of the protocol that leverages the best of blockchain and real-world assets to provide stable 6.25% earned interest income to consumers. DMM launched the DeFi Money Market using Chainlink’s secure oracles to validate and make viewable the asset backing on-chain.
Draper Goren Holm is aggressively searching for blockchain startups looking to integrate the DMM Protocol into any market, including the following categories:
• Decentralized Finance (DeFi)
• Consumer Lending
• Banking
• Insurance
• Credit
• Payments
• Exchanges
“If DeFi is going to ‘unbundle the bank,’ it’s going to need a more stable and professional backbone,” said Alon Goren, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm. “DMM is bringing that stability to the blockchain and enabling a whole suite of products to be built on top of their protocol.”
Part of Draper Goren Holm’s strategy includes investing in solutions being built on their portfolio companies’ technology. In addition to DMM, the firm is also actively incubating and accelerating startups leveraging the infrastructure of any other portfolio company, including Ownera, Totle, LunarCRUSH, and Casper Labs.
Josef Holm, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm, added, “It’s exciting to see the plethora of new practical solutions already being built on top of DMM’s protocol. We’re specifically looking for the movers and shakers who will leverage our entire arsenal of portfolio companies and their technologies to create the blockchain products and services of tomorrow.”
About Draper Goren Holm
Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing leading blockchain and cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include Totle, Ownera, Innovesta, LunarCrush, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, Coinsquad, CasperLabs, Element Zero, DeFi Money Market, and more.
drapergorenholm.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
