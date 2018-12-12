Dr Paolo Tasca and Tal Cohen join IronX Advisory Board

IronX is proud to announce that Dr Paolo Tasca and Tal Cohen have joined its Board of Advisors. The IronX Exchange is a joint venture between the IronFX Group, an award-winning global online trading platform and EmurgoHK, developers of Cardano (ADA coin). The main aim of the IronX Exchange is to create a fully regulated exchange ecosystem and to seamlessly blend cryptocurrencies trading with traditional online trading via a common trading portal. At the same time, IronX targets to provide benefits to IRX holders in both the IronX and the IronFX Group trading platforms.



Dr Paolo Tasca is a digital economist, specialising in P2P financial systems. He served as special advisor on blockchain technologies for the EU Parliament and the United Nations. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to IronX. His academic work in this field of expertise is exceptional. Dr Tasca is a serial entrepreneur in the blockchain space and is also the Founder and Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies (UCL CBT) at University College London. Before that role, he was the Lead Economist on digital currencies and P2P financial systems at Deutsche Bundesbank (Frankfurt).



“Paolo’s first-hand experience with P2P financial systems and blockchain technologies, both from an academic and practitioner point of view, will be of tremendous value to IronX. He has a proven track record, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring him into our team,” said IronX CEO Dimitris Hatzis.



Tal Cohen is the co-founder of Compass Blockchain Solutions and has a highly specialised understanding of cryptocurrency operations and investments. Since 2016 he has advised numerous blockchain startups, including Sirin Labs which raised $157.8 million, Fusion which raised $60mn and many other projects. Tal was a co-founder and CEO of Sirin Labs for its initial four years of operations. It is one of the world’s most secure and advanced mobile phones and has recently launched its blockchain dedicated phone, Finney. Tal has been part of some of the most amazing companies in the business world, including McKinsey and Google.



“Tal brings a range of knowledge and experience from his past blockchain ventures and is highly regarded in the cryptocurrency community. The IronX board will benefit enormously from his strategic and operational expertise as we are moving forward to establishing IronX as a key crypto exchange destination in 2019,” said Dimitris Hatzis.



About IronX

IronX Exchange’s beta version is targeted to go live by the end of December, and the company has extended the IRX token sale until January 15, 2019. The exchange will provide a multitude of benefits for IRX holders together with the possibility to migrate the accounts from the traditional trading platform into the IronX platform. The future platform will have a full range of both crypto and fiat wallet funding options available.

IronX recently received full regulatory licence approval by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). The FIU licence allows IronX to operate as a fully regulated exchange for cryptocurrencies trading and forms a part of their security drive to set industry-wide standards. They are also now seeking regulatory licences in Gibraltar and Malta to cement their reputation for regulatory compliance.

