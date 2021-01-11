Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Lundi 11 Janvier 2021

Digital Token Trading Platform: Historical Order Book Data Now Available on Bitfinex Terminal


Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched snapshots of historical order book data on Bitfinex Terminal, a real-time market data feed.



articles liés
Bitfinex customers can now obtain access to historical snapshots of exchange order book data on a pay-as-you-go basis, enabling the backtesting of trading ideas to power algorithmic strategies. The data provided, which consists of snapshots taken every 5 seconds, is compressed, delivering a small storage footprint and fast replication times.

Users can purchase snapshots of data with bitcoin via the Lightning Network, Tether tokens (USDt) or UNUS SED LEO, Bitfinex’s native token. After a user buys an amount of time for a specific trading pair, he or she is able to query and download as many of that pair’s snapshots until the purchased time expires.
“Providing historical snapshots of our order book expands the range of advanced tools available to the growing number of algorithmic traders on our platform,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “These premium, low-cost datasets build on the existing public trade data that can be accessed for free on Bitfinex Terminal.”

Bitfinex Terminal can be accessed through a Node.js software development kit (SDK) using Dazaar as the transport layer. Users can navigate to Advanced Features where the Bitfinex Terminal tab offers a link with instructions to download Dazaar and access Bitfinex Terminal.

Users will then be redirected to the Bitfinex Terminal GitHub Page, which contains documentation on how to use the SDK to access datasets through Dazaar. Users can peruse a series of premium datasets and purchase their preferred query time for their chosen premium dataset at a rate of US$0.02, 100 satoshi or 0.0015 UNUS SED LEO per hour, per dataset at the present time.

Bitfinex Terminal is a real-time market data feed that allows users to backtest trading ideas that can power trading strategies. Bitfinex Terminal also offers public trade data that is free to access through GitHub, following instructions from Bitfinex.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | The DeFi Company |

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.