Digital RFQ selects Koine to deliver institutional-grade custody for its first digital asset offering

Koine was chosen for its ultra-secure Digital Airlock Ⓡ solution – a unique model which replaces the cold store and hot wallet model that exposes private keys and leads to poor operational scalability. Its role as custodian for Digital RFQ further signals the arrival of institutional-grade market infrastructure and opens the way for the participation of institutional capital in digital asset trading.



As an independent provider of settlement and segregated custody services for digital assets, plus settlement for digital assets versus fiat money, Koine delivers a institutionally compliant post trade solution in a manner that resolves counterparty and credit risks within a regulated governance framework. Koine does this with its exceptional service model, which dematerialises blockchain-based bearer assets and through its proprietary security model, which provides both improved security and operational scalability.



Gold demand has been particularly strong in 2020 as it represents a “flight to safety” asset. The PGX token allows both institutional and retail investors to directly engage with a traditional asset class through the new blockchain based digital medium.



Hugh Hughes, Chairman and CEO at Koine, said: “Koine delivers an institutional-grade solution for custody and settlement which is highly attractive to market participants looking to invest in digital assets in a regulated environment. Every partnership we make is for the benefit of institutional investors. As we make more partnerships like the one we have made with Digital RFQ, we’re continuing to build and deliver the infrastructure and vision that industry participants need to protect and leverage their digital assets. As a leading custodian of digital assets, we look forward to delivering on our promises with Digital RFQ and the PGX token.”



Mike Greenacre at Digital RFQ, said: “Koine was the obvious choice to custody our first digital asset offering, PGX. Their understanding and focus on solutions for institutional investors is exactly aligned to the business we are building at Digital RFQ. We are looking forward to adding more and more digital asset offerings onto Koine’s world class custody solution as we launch them.”



This project is the first in a series of tokens in the DRFQ pipeline. The team has a strong metals/commodities trading and broking expertise, and has a UK-based Securities token project launching on the new Archax London-based MTF exchange in the summer, as well as more Gold 3-6 month duration financing projects in development. Sign up for updates on all these projects at digitalrfq.com.



About KOINE

Founded in 2017, Koine offers segregated, institutional custody and settlement of digital assets, providing a transformative security model, eliminating settlement and counterparty risks. For the first time Koine brings together the full suite of governance, compliance, risk management and audit of real-time asset trading to the digital ecosystem; its institutional clients can engage with digital assets whilst fully adhering to regulated market practices.

Koine’s executive team is made up of experienced banking, capital markets and payments professionals; industry stalwarts who understand the need for an interoperable custody and settlement platform that significantly reduces counterparty and settlement risks for trading.

The Koine state-of-the-art platform has been engineered to provide clients with the tools to manage their assets in a low latency, high-volume environment and benefit from increased security, agility and efficiency.

Koine delivers secure digital vaults to the same technical standard as the very best digital cold stores (FIPS 140-2/3) using its Digital Airlock 2122 technology. This new approach, complying with the EAL7+ standard, the highest possible, eliminates the need for hot wallets and human participation in post-trade processes whilst enabling clients to retain instant access to their assets.

Koine is authorised as an Electronic Money Institution (“EMI”) by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the issuance of electronic money. This authorisation is distinct from its specific unregulated financial services offerings in respect of custody and settlement of digital assets and fiat money. It is seeking further appropriate regulatory licenses in trusted jurisdictions with the aim of providing its clientele with the most robustly regulated solution available for digital assets at a global level.

Its ground-up architecture, team, governance and systems make it the solution of choice for the professional trading community, delivering a truly institutional service to support all trading styles, from passive holding to high-frequency trading and offering real-time gross and net settlement options. This means digital trading venues and fund managers are turning to Koine to provide independent, institutional custody and settlement of digital assets.

