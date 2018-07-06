Digital Money Platform Uphold to Acquire New York-Based Broker-Dealer JNK Securities

If the application is approved, the extension of the broker-dealer registration will encompass Uphold’s securities and security-token business and expand the company’s compliance footprint, customer base and service offering. The acquisition will also offer JNK clients access to all of Uphold’s crypto to fiat trading pairs and assets, introducing Uphold’s platform to a new group of institutional investors.



“We have kept a close eye on statements from global regulators regarding virtual currencies and tokens and believe that many crypto assets (particularly ICO tokens) may be treated as securities in some cases,” said Adrian Steckel, CEO of Uphold. “Broker-dealer and ATS coverage is key to protecting our customers and to building a preeminent financial services ecosystem. We are proud to be a compliant financial services company, working with regulators to ensure we provide the most trusted and transparent access to digital financial services worldwide.”



Through Uphold’s new securities division, the digital currency platform would be able to offer sales and trading of ICO tokens and fractional equities and provide other exchange services, under the oversight of the SEC and FINRA.



“In its 25-year history, JNK has continued to evolve with the financial markets. We are excited to become part of Uphold’s vision for the future of digital capital formation, while continuing to offer our acclaimed industry research to our institutional customers,” said Scott Kaplan, CEO of JNK Securities Corp.



With the acquisition of JNK, Uphold is enhancing its compliance and regulatory policies and practices. Uphold is continuing to create a trusted digital currency platform that gives investors tools to manage crypto volatility by offering secure and affordable transfers into fiat currencies.



About Uphold

Uphold is the creator of an open, trusted and transparent digital money platform that lets you quickly and safely access traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies, and other investments all in one place. Uphold has powered more than $3 billion in transactions across 184 countries, in more than 30 supported currencies and four commodities.

The Uphold platform provides access to a wide range of currencies and investments available in one place, with transparency and security. Uphold is the only company to publish real-time reserve holdings, providing its members with the necessary information to make informed decisions. Uphold has global operations in Braga, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and San Francisco. More information can be found at www.uphold.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

