Digital Bank Does Not Exist Yet

articles liés
-
De la monétique aux nouveaux moyens de paiement
-
Paiements virtuels et portefeuilles électroniques populaires au Canada
-
Kactus, la plateforme web qui révolutionne l’organisation d’événements d’entreprise
-
Découvrez des 612 projets labellisés par le Pôle FINANCE INNOVATION !
-
MoneyNetint Forms Strategic Partnership with TerraPay
The rise of innovative technologies in finance naturally sparked an interest in digital banking. No wonder it has become a catch-all thing - while the competition in disruption is quite intense, many traditional banking institutions are currently attaching themselves to the idea of a digital bank in order to look more modern. Many new electronic money licence holders are going after potential customers who prefer the quick and convenient approach through digital applications also referring to their services as digital banks.
But are they really digital banks?
The term digital bank is commonly used to describe many new payment apps or banking extensions. The definition is often used very broadly to describe the technological innovations within the banking sector or any banking solution that has a digital asset such as a mobile banking app. Andrej Zujev, the founder of banking software provider Forbis Group, claims that many currently available digital services should not be categorized this way. “Digital banking is not just about modern solution implementation. The term should be ascribed to new technology built to fully digitize banking services, in other words making banking services as automated as possible. I would even say that none of the digital payment solutions that call themselves a digital bank are not really digital banks.”
As stated by Zujev, the appropriate framework of digital banking has to rely on automated systems to a large extent. “The need for human resources should be very limited. Nearly everything can and should be done automatically.” On the other hand, Zujev agrees that some vital functions should be overseen by people. “For example, people should check on all issues related to escalated legal concerns, advanced anti-money laundering or geographically specific regulatory concerns. This provides better quality assurance and security of large assets. Marketing and communications can be considered as well, but the rest should be automated.”
Forbis Group have been working on developing a true digital bank where nearly all functions are automated: “We have developed a product, which is closest to a proper digital bank now. Contomobile uses our digital bank solution and needs only 4 employees to run the operations. This white label solution is currently in high demand for financial institutions who want to go digital but do not want to reinvent the wheel.”
According to Zujev, who has worked on digital financial solutions for nearly 30 years, even modern banking solutions, while steadily becoming rivals for traditional players, should not be seen as fully digital banking companies. “Even big market players like Revolut or N26 employ thousands of employees, raking up expenses that wouldn’t be necessary for a completely digital bank. Real digital banking should be investing more in technology rather than physical assets,” argues Zujev.
Zujev holds that modern technologies are still underused in the fintech sector. “Currently, the most technologically advanced frameworks are not being used to their full potential in digital banking.” One of the potential reasons for that is the still-ongoing use of more common IT solutions which are less developed than disruptive technologies. “Developers are using traditional algorithms instead of applying AI (Artificial Intelligence) or Big Data. These components are the future of automation and should be involved as much as possible.”
However, the expert agrees that the full digitalization of banking may take a while. “We are taking our first steps and many initiatives have large potential”, claims Zujev. “It is very difficult to predict how digital banks will look like in 5 or 10 years from now.” Although the future of this industry is ever evolving, some steps may ensure a more sustainable development. “A new structure and organisation of banking are necessary. There are many ideas and time will show which solutions can be the most suitable for banks and their clients.”
ABOUT FORBIS
Forbis group, based in Vilnius and London, consists of Forbis, Fininbox and Contomobile companies and is a regional leader in IT solutions for banks, fintechs and other financial institutions. Founded in 1990, the group is concentrated on advancing financial technology and offering hands-free IT solutions and services of various scope - from complex banking systems to simple payments.
But are they really digital banks?
The term digital bank is commonly used to describe many new payment apps or banking extensions. The definition is often used very broadly to describe the technological innovations within the banking sector or any banking solution that has a digital asset such as a mobile banking app. Andrej Zujev, the founder of banking software provider Forbis Group, claims that many currently available digital services should not be categorized this way. “Digital banking is not just about modern solution implementation. The term should be ascribed to new technology built to fully digitize banking services, in other words making banking services as automated as possible. I would even say that none of the digital payment solutions that call themselves a digital bank are not really digital banks.”
As stated by Zujev, the appropriate framework of digital banking has to rely on automated systems to a large extent. “The need for human resources should be very limited. Nearly everything can and should be done automatically.” On the other hand, Zujev agrees that some vital functions should be overseen by people. “For example, people should check on all issues related to escalated legal concerns, advanced anti-money laundering or geographically specific regulatory concerns. This provides better quality assurance and security of large assets. Marketing and communications can be considered as well, but the rest should be automated.”
Forbis Group have been working on developing a true digital bank where nearly all functions are automated: “We have developed a product, which is closest to a proper digital bank now. Contomobile uses our digital bank solution and needs only 4 employees to run the operations. This white label solution is currently in high demand for financial institutions who want to go digital but do not want to reinvent the wheel.”
According to Zujev, who has worked on digital financial solutions for nearly 30 years, even modern banking solutions, while steadily becoming rivals for traditional players, should not be seen as fully digital banking companies. “Even big market players like Revolut or N26 employ thousands of employees, raking up expenses that wouldn’t be necessary for a completely digital bank. Real digital banking should be investing more in technology rather than physical assets,” argues Zujev.
Zujev holds that modern technologies are still underused in the fintech sector. “Currently, the most technologically advanced frameworks are not being used to their full potential in digital banking.” One of the potential reasons for that is the still-ongoing use of more common IT solutions which are less developed than disruptive technologies. “Developers are using traditional algorithms instead of applying AI (Artificial Intelligence) or Big Data. These components are the future of automation and should be involved as much as possible.”
However, the expert agrees that the full digitalization of banking may take a while. “We are taking our first steps and many initiatives have large potential”, claims Zujev. “It is very difficult to predict how digital banks will look like in 5 or 10 years from now.” Although the future of this industry is ever evolving, some steps may ensure a more sustainable development. “A new structure and organisation of banking are necessary. There are many ideas and time will show which solutions can be the most suitable for banks and their clients.”
ABOUT FORBIS
Forbis group, based in Vilnius and London, consists of Forbis, Fininbox and Contomobile companies and is a regional leader in IT solutions for banks, fintechs and other financial institutions. Founded in 1990, the group is concentrated on advancing financial technology and offering hands-free IT solutions and services of various scope - from complex banking systems to simple payments.
FINYEAR - CHAINEUM - LELOUP PARTNERS
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Abonnez-vous
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum - STO Boutique :
Banque d'affaires centrée ICO et STO sur blockchain.
Investment Banking Advisory Firm dedicated ICO and STO on blockchain.
Leloup Partners - IPO Boutique :
Banque d'affaires centrée IPO sur blockchain.
Investment Banking Advisory Firm dedicated IPO on blockchain.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Abonnez-vous
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum - STO Boutique :
Banque d'affaires centrée ICO et STO sur blockchain.
Investment Banking Advisory Firm dedicated ICO and STO on blockchain.
Leloup Partners - IPO Boutique :
Banque d'affaires centrée IPO sur blockchain.
Investment Banking Advisory Firm dedicated IPO on blockchain.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.