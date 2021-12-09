In this white paper, “Digital Asset Revolution: The Rise of DeFi and the Reinvention of Financial Services,” Alex Tapscott explores the disruptive effects of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the nine functions that Wall Street currently performs.
He also examines the creation and use of nine cryptoassets such as non-fungible tokens, stablecoins, DeFi index funds, synthetic securities, and central bank digital currencies.
Finally, Alex discusses Web 3 innovations with Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions to such implementation challenges as scalability, interoperability, and ease of use. If bitcoin was the spark for the financial services revolution, then DeFi and digital assets are the accelerant.
This is a must-read for leaders who want to understand how blockchain will transform every aspect of the global economy.
Download (PDF 75 pages) the study below
Laurent Leloup
Cofondateur et associé Finyear
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
(Extrait de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance.
