Deutsche Bank - Trades and Payments Internship - Jan 2025 - Luxembourg

Deutsche Bank is the leading German bank with strong European roots and a global network. The bank focuses on its strengths in a Corporate Bank newly created in 2019, a leading Private Bank, a focused investment bank and in asset management.

We provide financial services to companies, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses and private individuals.

Deutsche Bank was founded in 1870 to accompany German businesses into the world, and has worked across borders ever since.


The International Private Bank trades and payments division is looking for its next intern.

  • Duration : 6 Months
  • Start date : January 2025
  • Location : Luxembourg

You'll get more information after sending an e-mail.

to apply

Kindly send your CV : lothar.Siegler@db.com

Subject line : INTERNSHIP T&P (FIRST NAME LAST NAME)

*Kindly apply ONLY if your looking for gap year/ end of masters internship.

about Deutsche Bank

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l'investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d'Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l'international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d'être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.

Calmon Partners
