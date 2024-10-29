The International Private Bank trades and payments division is looking for its next intern.
- Duration : 6 Months
- Start date : January 2025
- Location : Luxembourg
You'll get more information after sending an e-mail.
to apply
Kindly send your CV : lothar.Siegler@db.com
Subject line : INTERNSHIP T&P (FIRST NAME LAST NAME)
*Kindly apply ONLY if your looking for gap year/ end of masters internship.
about Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank is the leading German bank with strong European roots and a global network. The bank focuses on its strengths in a Corporate Bank newly created in 2019, a leading Private Bank, a focused investment bank and in asset management.
We provide financial services to companies, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses and private individuals.
Deutsche Bank was founded in 1870 to accompany German businesses into the world, and has worked across borders ever since.
