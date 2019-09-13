Defix: NASDAQ Lists DEFX a New Decentralized Finance Index For Blockchain Markets

articles liés
-
Santander launches the first end-to-end blockchain bond
-
Bruno Le Maire : Forum mondial de l'OCDE sur les politiques en matière de technologie de la blockchain
-
ZEDRA Enters the Digital Assets Market
-
Liquid.com to Host Virtual Rehab's Upcoming Public Sale
-
Keychain Accelerates Enterprise Blockchain Adoption With Bitcoin Data Security and Identity Layer
EXANTE, a global brokerage brand, has streamlined the release of a novel decentralized finance index following popular projects in blockchain markets. The index, Defix, includes projects such as Amoveo, 0x, Augur as well as a handful of other well-known projects like MakerDAO.
Speculators and onlookers alike can view the Defix index which is now archived by NASDAQ under the ticker DEFX, an abbreviation for 'Decentralized Finance Index.' Zack Hess, the main developer for Amoveo, stated that "[he is] glad to see increased awareness being brought to decentralized finance projects" and would like to "give everyone access to modern financial tools."
In 2012, Exante's Bitcoin fund was released and became recognized as the most profitable hedge fund in history by Bloomberg. To this date, the fund has set record breaking returns, totalling an overall return of investment of 70,000% since its inception.
In addition to the Bitcoin fund, the firm also released the XAI fund to help investors get exposure to a basket of different alternative cryptocurrencies. The XAI fund included top performers such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Monero which accounted for market leading returns for early investors.
In the future, consumers will have the ability to invest in the index through a Defix fund, granting exposure to decentralized finance blockchain projects through a secure, financially accredited agency. Defix fund will be available at EXANTE platform.
Now you can track the performance of the index on Tradingview, Google as well as Yahoo Finance when available.
SOURCE Defix
Speculators and onlookers alike can view the Defix index which is now archived by NASDAQ under the ticker DEFX, an abbreviation for 'Decentralized Finance Index.' Zack Hess, the main developer for Amoveo, stated that "[he is] glad to see increased awareness being brought to decentralized finance projects" and would like to "give everyone access to modern financial tools."
In 2012, Exante's Bitcoin fund was released and became recognized as the most profitable hedge fund in history by Bloomberg. To this date, the fund has set record breaking returns, totalling an overall return of investment of 70,000% since its inception.
In addition to the Bitcoin fund, the firm also released the XAI fund to help investors get exposure to a basket of different alternative cryptocurrencies. The XAI fund included top performers such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Monero which accounted for market leading returns for early investors.
In the future, consumers will have the ability to invest in the index through a Defix fund, granting exposure to decentralized finance blockchain projects through a secure, financially accredited agency. Defix fund will be available at EXANTE platform.
Now you can track the performance of the index on Tradingview, Google as well as Yahoo Finance when available.
SOURCE Defix
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.