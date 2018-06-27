Decentralized Exchange DEx.top Launched With over 10,000 Users

The DEx.top development team is now working hard to make the it one of the fastest and most streamlined platforms in the crypto trading industry. It’s focusing in particular on improving batch sizes, increasing transaction speed and optimizing the supervision alarm mechanism.



DEx.top represents a new generation of crypto trading platforms. Not like other major exchanges in the industry, DEx.top utilizes smart contracts to decentralize the trading process, making everything transparent. With no central wallets to hack or exchange mechanisms to fail, users retain full control over their balances and can enjoy a suite of useful analytical tools.



Other improvements to be implemented ASAP include email notifications for new token listings and withdrawal confirmations.



Ethereum smart-contract-based DEx.top promises to be the premier trading base for ERC-20 tokens, which make up the vast majority of ICOs. It will list projects that present solid technology backgrounds and real application scenarios.



Those projects come from all over the world, including Switzerland, Singapore, Korea and many other regions. DEx.top has an elite analysis team that will engage in rigorous review of each project’s code to mitigate any security vulnerabilities and propose solutions. The company will also promote the projects it lists, assisting in roadshows that also serve to increase both the public’s and the DEx.top’s own understanding of what each one does.



There will also be rewards and promotions to encourage users to trade newly-listed tokens. For examples of some available new tokens, see below.



Mobile App Partnerships



Wallet provider iBitcome will partner with DEx.top to develop a native mobile trading app. The partnership promises to find new ways to utilize cross-chain technology to introduce even more trading pairs and provide a rich one-stop experience to access the exchange.



As well as iBitcome, DEx.top also plans work with imToken and Trust wallets.



Sample of Token Listings at Launch



Here’s a selection of tokens available for trading on DEx.top right now, representing a novel range of blockchain sectors:



• PolicyPay Network:

PolicyPay Network aims to give traders extra peace of mind with insurance to protect their digital asset portfolio. Itself a decentralized insurance protocol, Singapore-registered PolicyPay also works with 16 established global insurance firms to supply a product called “CryptoProtect”. It has proved its worthiness as the first startup to graduate from the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s financial technology sandbox, earning the right to serve customers in the wider world.



• MediBloc:

Moving onto the healthcare sector: MediBloc is an open-source and blockchain-based patient data repository that secures users’ medical history by tracking any changes over a lifetime. It also draws its data from numerous industry sources and even smartphones. MediBloc is currently performing an “airdrop mapping” of its Qtum tokens to the ERC-20 standard.



• HPB:

HPB, or “high-performance blockchain” is a blockchain architecture that combines both hardware and software and also includes a chip accelerator engine. Its team is currently busy working on the main-net a mechanism to easily introduce new nodes to the network.



Incentive Rewards and Prizes for Traders



DEx.top is offering attractive incentive rewards based on these listed tokens to sign up new users and get them trading. It will award 100 of its native PAL token to any user who deposits any token, for a limited time. There are also competition prizes of 350,000 PAL, 600,000 MEDX, and a MacBook computer to be won.



DEx.top

