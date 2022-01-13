Decentral Park Capital Announces Fund II - $75M for Decentralized Financial Services

Decentral Park Capital, a global early stage investment firm focused on Web3 technologies, has announced a new $75 million Fund II for investing in decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and protocols, supporting early-stage founders and teams through a principled digital asset investment strategy. The fund continues Decentral Park Capital’s mission of enabling a decentralized future by supporting leading projects and companies who are at the forefront of innovation in DeFi and Web 3.0.



“The DeFi space is evolving and improving at a rate not seen since the advent of the internet and our team wants to further accelerate that innovation, building on the success of our first fund,” said John Quinn, founder at Decentral Park Capital. “Our team at Decentral Park Capital is changing the traditional venture capital industry to better support entrepreneurs in the blockchain and DeFi space. Because our core team has all founded successful companies in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate, we are strongly positioned to support entrepreneurs innovating in these areas—both through a capital investment and as partners to support their strategy.”



Decentral Park Capital has more than $140 million in assets under management across dedicated funds and direct investments. Its previous Fund I—a $17 million fund that was raised for investing in the broader blockchain industry—was spread across 20 projects including early deployments in Aave and Nexus Mutual. Fund II will solely focus on DeFi investments, the area that yielded the highest returns for the previous fund.



Decentral Park Capital’s success is largely due to its extensive experience operating in the blockchain and DeFi industry, as well as other emerging markets and industries over the past 20 years. Each member of the executive team has experience founding, leading, and working in traditional and blockchain technology startups. The team has also cultivated relationships with notable founders, teams, and companies across the blockchain and digital asset space, making Decentral Park Capital a valuable asset to its portfolio companies.



Decentral Park Capital has also built proprietary tools to analyze the market and identify trends and growth opportunities in crypto and DeFi. This research positions the firm to capitalize on market opportunities for its partners. The team publishes one of the leading crypto newsletters and regularly shares market leading research for the public.



Decentral Park Capital has already deployed capital from its Fund II into early stage opportunities, liquid tokens, and active strategies. The fund will continue to make early-stage investments in protocols across key market sectors including decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, derivatives, structured products, oracles, staking, and middleware infrastructure.



The $75 million fresh funding positions Decentral Park Capital to make an outsized impact in the expanding DeFi frontier heading into 2022. To learn more about Decentral Park Capital, visit the website or email info@decentralpark.io.



About Decentral Park Capital

Decentral Park Capital is a thematic, research-driven digital asset investment firm built by founders for founders innovating in Web 3.0 and beyond. They apply a principled digital asset investment strategy and partner with founders to enable their token-based decentralized networks to scale globally. https://www.decentralpark.io



Founder Founded, Founder Led, Founder Focus

Decentral Park Capital was founded in 2017 by a team of three serial entrepreneurs and founders that continue to lead the firm as active general partners. The general partners have been working together for over 20 years and have extensive leadership experience across financial services, operating companies, investing, emerging industries, international markets, and blockchain technology and digital assets. That operating experience paired with data driven research and insights, results in a hands-on investment strategy focused on delivering support and infrastructure for founding teams and investments. The DPC team embodies that growth and philosophy through an expert team of operators, researchers, and crypto native experts across Web 3.0.

