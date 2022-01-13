Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 13 Janvier 2022

Decentral Park Capital Announces Fund II - $75M for Decentralized Financial Services


Dedicated DeFi fund positions the veteran blockchain operators and digital asset investors to accelerate the adoption of Decentralized Financial Services.



articles liés
Decentral Park Capital Announces Fund II - $75M for Decentralized Financial Services
Decentral Park Capital, a global early stage investment firm focused on Web3 technologies, has announced a new $75 million Fund II for investing in decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and protocols, supporting early-stage founders and teams through a principled digital asset investment strategy. The fund continues Decentral Park Capital’s mission of enabling a decentralized future by supporting leading projects and companies who are at the forefront of innovation in DeFi and Web 3.0.

“The DeFi space is evolving and improving at a rate not seen since the advent of the internet and our team wants to further accelerate that innovation, building on the success of our first fund,” said John Quinn, founder at Decentral Park Capital. “Our team at Decentral Park Capital is changing the traditional venture capital industry to better support entrepreneurs in the blockchain and DeFi space. Because our core team has all founded successful companies in the industries in which our portfolio companies operate, we are strongly positioned to support entrepreneurs innovating in these areas—both through a capital investment and as partners to support their strategy.”

Decentral Park Capital has more than $140 million in assets under management across dedicated funds and direct investments. Its previous Fund I—a $17 million fund that was raised for investing in the broader blockchain industry—was spread across 20 projects including early deployments in Aave and Nexus Mutual. Fund II will solely focus on DeFi investments, the area that yielded the highest returns for the previous fund.

Decentral Park Capital’s success is largely due to its extensive experience operating in the blockchain and DeFi industry, as well as other emerging markets and industries over the past 20 years. Each member of the executive team has experience founding, leading, and working in traditional and blockchain technology startups. The team has also cultivated relationships with notable founders, teams, and companies across the blockchain and digital asset space, making Decentral Park Capital a valuable asset to its portfolio companies.

Decentral Park Capital has also built proprietary tools to analyze the market and identify trends and growth opportunities in crypto and DeFi. This research positions the firm to capitalize on market opportunities for its partners. The team publishes one of the leading crypto newsletters and regularly shares market leading research for the public.

Decentral Park Capital has already deployed capital from its Fund II into early stage opportunities, liquid tokens, and active strategies. The fund will continue to make early-stage investments in protocols across key market sectors including decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, derivatives, structured products, oracles, staking, and middleware infrastructure.

The $75 million fresh funding positions Decentral Park Capital to make an outsized impact in the expanding DeFi frontier heading into 2022. To learn more about Decentral Park Capital, visit the website or email info@decentralpark.io.

About Decentral Park Capital
Decentral Park Capital is a thematic, research-driven digital asset investment firm built by founders for founders innovating in Web 3.0 and beyond. They apply a principled digital asset investment strategy and partner with founders to enable their token-based decentralized networks to scale globally. https://www.decentralpark.io

Founder Founded, Founder Led, Founder Focus
Decentral Park Capital was founded in 2017 by a team of three serial entrepreneurs and founders that continue to lead the firm as active general partners. The general partners have been working together for over 20 years and have extensive leadership experience across financial services, operating companies, investing, emerging industries, international markets, and blockchain technology and digital assets. That operating experience paired with data driven research and insights, results in a hands-on investment strategy focused on delivering support and infrastructure for founding teams and investments. The DPC team embodies that growth and philosophy through an expert team of operators, researchers, and crypto native experts across Web 3.0.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.