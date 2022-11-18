Daniel Ricciardo and OKX look to the future with cyber-punk helmet takeover OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has revealed a futuristic design takeover of fan-favourite F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo’s race helmet for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

· Ricciardo to race in futuristic-themed helmet during the final race of the F1 2022 season in Abu Dhabi

· Helmet features OKX style cyberpunk honey badger in homage to nickname

· Ricciardo and OKX look ahead to exciting partnership plans off-track in 2023



The helmet is a visual representation of OKX and Daniel Ricciardo's future facing partnership. OKX is constantly looking to the future and aiming to lead and accelerate growth in crypto-trading and wider Web3 engagement. As Daniel races the Yas Marina Circuit, his helmet reminds us that the future is bright for the much-loved driver.



Ricciardo’s iconic ‘Honey Badger’ nickname comes from his unwavering, fearless and fierce nature, although he may look harmless on the outside. In honour of this nickname, the helmet’s design features the trademark animal, cyber-punked in OKX’s signature cutting-edge aesthetic, and is topped with a fluorescent blue quiff and ultramodern glasses.



OKX’s vibrant style and colouration has been incorporated throughout the design, such as the neon pink hues, which are a nod to the McLaren x OKX ‘Future Mode’ livery takeover during this season’s Singapore Grand Prix. During that race, the team saw its best result of the year.



The OKX graffitied ‘smiley’ logo is prominent on the crown of the helmet, which complemented by the chrome finish, will give F1 fans a clear view of their ‘new favourite crypto trading app’ throughout the race.



Daniel Ricciardo said: “The final race with McLaren means so much to me. The futuristic design takeover with OKX on my helmet, aligns with exactly the mindset I wanted to go into this race with - looking ahead to the future. There are so many fun opportunities in the Web3 space and OKX is the perfect partner to explore them with. Plus, I now have a cyber-punked honey badger… what’s not to love?!”



Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX said: “Daniel is a household name in F1, so the race in Abu Dhabi will be one for the history books. When we thought about the helmet design, we agreed that this was the perfect time to talk about the future – for Daniel, our partnership, and the world of web3.



“As crypto trading continues to grow, so do our opportunities to engage with new audiences, including Daniel’s loyal fans, who will be eagerly awaiting what his next chapter holds. We can’t wait to take that journey with the Honey Badger and share our exciting plans for 2023, off track.”



OKX and Daniel Ricciardo began their partnership in May 2022 and have since built OKX’s presence in F1 as the Primary Partner of McLaren Racing. Through their partnership with Ricciardo, OKX aims to bring crypto trading into the mainstream by supercharging the fan experience. With plenty of exciting plans in the pipeline, this helmet embodies a bright future for OKX and Daniel together.



------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











