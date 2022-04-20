Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Cryptos on the rise 2022 — a complex regulatory future emerges

Our new report on crypto-assets and their place in the global regulatory scheme shows a complex and changing landscape.


Cryptos on the rise 2022 — a complex regulatory future emerges
The incredible growth of crypto-assets and their intersection with the globally regulated financial system has produced complex regulatory and legal challenges, according to a new report, Cryptos on the rise 2022, from Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence (TRRI), which examines some of the risks and benefits of this next iteration of digital transformation.

The report probes new areas of global regulatory emphasis such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), crypto-advertising, and financial crime.

The report also contains an updated compendium and map, which offers a country-by-country overview of the rapidly developing regulatory and legal framework for cryptos. The compendium includes approximately 70 important countries, their regulatory approach or stance on cryptos, general tax status along with links to valuable information such as the pertinent regulatory bodies or enacted regulations.

https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en-us/posts/investigation-fraud-and-risk/cryptos-on-the-rise-2022/

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

