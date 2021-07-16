Cryptocurrency platform CoinBurp raises $6m private capital to build ‘Coinbase for NFTs’

articles liés
-
CoinBurp, the cryptocurrency platform based in the United Kingdom is announcing today the successful raise of over $6m in private capital.
Founded in 2018 and ranked as the number one trading platform in the United Kingdom according to TrustPilot, the new capital will help CoinBurp extend its services within the DeFi and NFT arena in a bid to make DeFi and NFT products easier and more accessible to use for the mainstream native audience.
Incubated by Outlier Ventures and backed by a long list of prominent private investors and venture capital funds, the $6m private raise paves the way for a future dual IDO and IEO later this month having already successfully launched two pre-IDO campaigns via Launchpool and Genesis Shards.
Alongside Moonrock Capital and Alphabit, CoinBurp is being backed by AU21 Capital, NGC Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Metapurse, Ankr and other investors.
The CoinBurp products are currently in alpha and live on the Android and iOS stores, with the utility and governance $BURP token being launched later this month following the successful audit of its smart contracts.
For the most up-to-date information regarding CoinBurp, the $BURP token and public launch plans, visit https://about.coinburp.com/
ABOUT COINBURP
CoinBurp is the British and European way for cryptocurrency trading. With GBP instant deposits and withdrawals as well as EUR support. Ranked as one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms in the UK and ranked number #1 most liked cryptocurrency platform by Trustpilot UK.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
