CryptoTheorem Launches News Sentiment Analysis Service

Caddle utilisera la technologie Blockchain décentralisée de DigitalBits pour alimenter son programme de récompenses de nouvelle génération avec la cryptomonnaie XDB.
Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference on Grand Bahama, June 2018
Mission d’information sur les monnaies virtuelles à l’Assemblée nationale :
Blockchain Studio a présenté à Viva Tech son logiciel en SAAS sur le stand de Engie
Première vente aux enchères du monde d'oeuvre d'art en Crypto-monnaies
CryptoTheorem (cryptotheorem.com) Sentiment Analytics will now automatically detect news events and sentiment on every major geopolitical location, government organization, company, cryptocurrency or asset token. CryptoTheorem’s deep learning algorithms sift through thousands of unstructured social chatter in nanoseconds searching for information likely to impact financial markets. Over 1,200 macroeconomic, geopolitical, and token events are systematically detected and the analysis delivered as a real-time data feed.
“For the first time, you can automatically react to unexpected events and act first within milliseconds of them being reported.”, said Maxim Tartarovsky, Spokesperson of CryptoTheorem team.
“Historically, such event detection relied on manual tagging which risked inconsistency and delays, but we have now developed a leading solution that delivers value, regardless of asset classes or how short the investment horizon is. The only limitation is the number of scenarios and models our users can imagine”, concluded Maxim Tartarovsky.
About CryptoTheorem
CryptoTheorem is a leading provider of real-time social chatter sentiment analysis services. Professionals rely on CryptoTheorem for its speed and accuracy in analyzing large amounts of unstructured social chatters and transforming it into real-time actionable data to support trading, investment and risk management models and decisions. Traders use CryptoTheorem’s services to generate better returns by systematically incorporating the effect of social chatter in their trading, investment or risk management processes.
cryptotheorem.com
