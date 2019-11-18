Crypto.com Exchange Goes Live in Beta

articles liés
Crypto.com launches its cryptocurrency exchange -- marking a significant step forward in its mission to accelerate the world’s adoption of cryptocurrency. Crypto.com Exchange enables users to trade digital assets on the most liquid and secure platform in the market through its web interface, trading API, and Crypto.com App with low fees for both individual and corporate customers.
Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: “We have 1+ million users on the Crypto.com platform today, the best crypto debit card in the market covering Asia, US and Europe, we’re the trusted brand that sets industry standards in terms of security and compliance. Launching an exchange is the natural next step that allows us to complete our ecosystem play. I believe strongly that only companies that built entire ecosystems will thrive during the next bull market.”
Crypto.com Exchange provides:
● Deep and Global Liquidity: Crypto.com’s proprietary Vortex Liquidity Engine ensures that customers have access to deep liquidity pools and best execution prices
● Very Competitive Trading Fees: Typical API trading account fees at 0.008% maker and 0.02% taker, high volume accounts trade for free (after Volume & CRO Staking discounts)
● Institutional Grade Custody & Security: Crypto.com ISO Certification 27001:2013, PCI DSS (Level 1) and CCSS (Level 3) Compliance and partnership with Ledger Vault.
The Crypto.com Exchange offers customers deep liquidity, best execution prices, and institutional grade custody and security.
Crypto.com Exchange will initially support the following digital assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS, XLM, USDT, CRO, and MCO across 3 core pairs: BTC, CRO, USDT. Additional coins and pairs will be added progressively.
The Crypto.com Coin (CRO) will power the Crypto.com Exchange with additional utility and benefits:
● Stake, Save & Earn: CRO Staking will provide generous discounts on trading fees, up to 100%. The more you stake, the more you save! Besides the trading discounts, CRO staked on Crypto.com exchange will yield 20% p.a. More details here.
● Priority Token Allocation in Discounted Sale Events: New digital assets will be listing on Crypto.com Exchange through “The Syndicate” - a Crypto.com fundraising platform. CRO holders will receive priority token allocation for these events. More details here
● CRO Trading Pairs: To increase liquidity of CRO ahead of Mainnet launch and enable low-spread settlement of cross-currency transactions, CRO will be paired with all coins listed on Crypto.com Exchange.
For more details about the enhanced Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Utility and Ecosystem here.
Closed Beta: Crypto.com Exchange will open in closed beta the week of the 18th November. Registrations for additional beta users are now open. Public launch will be a progressive launch in all markets where the Crypto.com app is available, beginning in early December. Join us today at: www.crypto.com/exchange
About Crypto.com
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it’s a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of “cryptocurrency in every wallet” into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team.
crypto.com
