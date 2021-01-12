Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Mardi 12 Janvier 2021

Crypto M&A: NYDIG Announces Acquisition of Digital Assets Data


Acquisition boosts NYDIG's industry-leading enterprise data intelligence offering for Bitcoin



NYDIG, a leading provider of investment and technology solutions for Bitcoin, announced today it has acquired Digital Assets Data, a leading data, research, and analytics company building enterprise-grade software and data feeds. The acquisition adds to NYDIG's best-in-class platform for institutions, hedge funds, high net worth investors, and banks looking to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin as an asset class.

"We're thrilled to be adding the powerful data capabilities developed by Mike and Ryan Alfred and the Digital Assets Data team to our full suite of technology-driven financial services solutions," said Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG. "This acquisition enables us to provide our clients with an even broader array of data and intelligence to drive research and inform trading decisions. As the institutionalization of Bitcoin accelerates, so does the need for enterprise-grade data and tools to support it."

Founded in 2018, Digital Assets Data provides a powerful data and research platform to deliver institutional-grade information and insights on digital assets to a broad customer base of professional asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, and institutional investors. The platform provides asset managers with high quality information and sophisticated tools to track and manage investments, conduct due diligence, and make investment and trading decisions.

"Our mission is to empower investors and data-driven organizations to get the most out of digital assets, and we feel the NYDIG team will help further bring this vision to life," said Mike Alfred, co-founder and CEO of Digital Assets Data. "NYDIG's best-in-class platform, meeting the highest security, operational and regulatory standards, combined with our powerful data capabilities, will empower investors to make complex data-based decisions about digital assets in real-time."

The acquisition comes amidst a more than 10x increase in NYDIG clients in 2020 and continued acceleration across its franchises. NYDIG also recently announced the launch of a Bank Solutions practice, aimed at empowering banks and fintech companies to offer Bitcoin-related products and services. The firm's custody, asset management, and financing balances exceed $4 billion in aggregate.

About NYDIG
NYDIG is a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. The firm and its subsidiaries provide institutional investment, brokerage, treasury, and technology solutions to institutions, banks, and private clients, including insured custody, execution, asset management, financing, and research. NYDIG was founded in 2017 as the digital asset subsidiary of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, owner of a $10B+ alternatives asset manager in New York. NYDIG meets the industry's highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards, and the firm's subsidiaries hold both a BitLicense and a limited purpose trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services.
www.nydig.com

About Digital Assets Data
Digital Assets Data is a financial technology and data company building enterprise-grade software and data feeds for crypto hedge funds, family offices, research firms, global consulting firms, banks, sovereigns, and other market participants.

SOURCE NYDIG

