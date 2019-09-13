Latest crypto developments, up-to-date technologies, crypto gurus, investors, mentors and successful crypto companies will be waiting for you during Crypto Expo Singapore – 2019 on October 26, 2019.
Economic giant – Singapore – is ready to welcome everybody who is interested in crypto industry at one of the biggest events dedicated to crypto! Crypto Expo Singapore -2019– the financial event with educational seminars and exhibition which is going to take place at Marina Bay Sands on October 26, 2019.
We bring the most experienced and popular speakers to you!
1. Tone Vays – 10 years-experience on Wall Street, expert in Crypto, Economic Trends, Trading and risk analysis. He’ll present his seminar: “Intro to TD Sequential” – Wall Street’s Secret Forecaster
2. Leslie Daniel Chan – Vice President of Singapore Bitcoin Club, the largest cryptocurrency trading educational community. Don’t miss his topic: “How Crypto Exchanges are evolving to the next level?”
3. Soh Wan Wei – Founder of IKIGUIDE – she’ll tell us about research on the unbanked, the underbank, and how blockchain tech can give them access to many possibilities due to credit and helping them make money work for them/
4. Guojie Liu – Managing director of BiBox exchange and his topic: “Exchanges – the main criteria”
5. Cris D. Tran – Country head at Infinity Blockchain Ventures Malaysia – will share his experience about Token economy, Smart cities, E-commerce, Securities Token Offering
Please visit our website to check other experts and agenda https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia/#speakers
Crypto Expo Singapore is held by Finexpo – one of the largest companies who have been organizing financial events since 2002. Finexpo has connected over 30 000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from cryptocurrency, stocks, option and futures markets from all around the world including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Cyprus, Slovakia, Latvia and Russia. 100 000 visitors attended seminars from 500 international financial experts and gurus.
Our goal is to provide attendees with high-quality information, latest trends and brand-new techniques from the world of trading and to make a modern basis for communication between companies and customers.
Online registration https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia/
#cryptoexposingapore #cryptoexpo2019 #cryptoexpoasia
Economic giant – Singapore – is ready to welcome everybody who is interested in crypto industry at one of the biggest events dedicated to crypto! Crypto Expo Singapore -2019– the financial event with educational seminars and exhibition which is going to take place at Marina Bay Sands on October 26, 2019.
We bring the most experienced and popular speakers to you!
1. Tone Vays – 10 years-experience on Wall Street, expert in Crypto, Economic Trends, Trading and risk analysis. He’ll present his seminar: “Intro to TD Sequential” – Wall Street’s Secret Forecaster
2. Leslie Daniel Chan – Vice President of Singapore Bitcoin Club, the largest cryptocurrency trading educational community. Don’t miss his topic: “How Crypto Exchanges are evolving to the next level?”
3. Soh Wan Wei – Founder of IKIGUIDE – she’ll tell us about research on the unbanked, the underbank, and how blockchain tech can give them access to many possibilities due to credit and helping them make money work for them/
4. Guojie Liu – Managing director of BiBox exchange and his topic: “Exchanges – the main criteria”
5. Cris D. Tran – Country head at Infinity Blockchain Ventures Malaysia – will share his experience about Token economy, Smart cities, E-commerce, Securities Token Offering
Please visit our website to check other experts and agenda https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia/#speakers
Crypto Expo Singapore is held by Finexpo – one of the largest companies who have been organizing financial events since 2002. Finexpo has connected over 30 000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from cryptocurrency, stocks, option and futures markets from all around the world including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Cyprus, Slovakia, Latvia and Russia. 100 000 visitors attended seminars from 500 international financial experts and gurus.
Our goal is to provide attendees with high-quality information, latest trends and brand-new techniques from the world of trading and to make a modern basis for communication between companies and customers.
Online registration https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia/
#cryptoexposingapore #cryptoexpo2019 #cryptoexpoasia
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.