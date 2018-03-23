Digital Finance, Cryptofinance Daily News | Innovation, Transformation
              



Crypterium Announces Tokens Available on HitBTC Exchange


Crypterium, a crypto bank for everyone, announces that beginning on Monday, March 26 their tokens will be available on the HitBTC exchange, one of the biggest exchanges operating since 2013. In order to reduce the risk of internal exchange rate volatility for their customers, Crypterium chose to integrate with high volume exchanges. They knew the value of selecting the right, trusted partner in an exchange was paramount for ensuring success and safety for their customers, and the HitBTC exchange’s strong security, easy to use interface, and speed of transaction made their choice clear.



“We’re very pleased to have teamed up with the HitBTC exchange to make our tokens available to all,” said Co-founder and Financial Director Austin Kimm. “They are one of the most advanced cryptocurrency exchanges for trading and will help continue Crypterium’s success.”

About Crypterium
Crypterium is a digital cryptobank with the biggest public ICO of all time for tokens issued, participated in by more than 153 countries. The firm’s aim is to provide a complete vertically integrated cryptobank service to its customer base. Through a new mobile payment app, the company enables people and businesses to spend cryptocurrency in a more affordable and effective way. This unique, easily-accessible platform increases access to the customers’ cryptocurrency and offers its users the ability to utilize cryptocurrency in real time at brick and mortar locations.
crypterium.com.

Crypterium is aimed to provide the most convenient cryptocurrency payment services. But our business model assumes that only tokenholders can use full range of Crypterium services. In order to enlarge Crypterium userbase it was decided to list CRPT token on an exchange, which will help new people use Crypterium services.

Vendredi 23 Mars 2018
