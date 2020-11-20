Copper hires international government advisor and technology futurist David Shrier as Non-Executive Director

His arrival marks the latest hire to Copper’s rapidly growing team, which has more than doubled in size since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Shrier will relocate to London from the United States as he assumes his position as an advisor to Copper’s executive board and also takes up a new position as a Professor of Practice at Imperial College Business School, Imperial College London. Shrier will work closely with Copper CEO Dmitry Tokarev and the rest of the senior leadership team to facilitate new business partnerships. He will act as both a consultant and enabler of Copper’s ambitious growth strategy to make cryptoassets a mainstream asset class for traditional investors.



Shrier brings more than 20 years’ experience in the broader fintech space to Copper, having served as a government-level advisor in the UK, US and the Middle East; an executive business leader; an external consultant to a range of multinational corporations, including UBS; an educator at a handful of the world’s elite universities; and a published author.



Dmitry Tokarev, Chief Executive Officer, Copper Technologies, said: “David is a fantastic addition to our growing team. His vast experience, not only in cryptocurrencies, but across the board as a fintech business leader, state-level advisor, entrepreneur and scholar speaks for itself. His knowledge and the solid relationships he has built over his impressive career will be invaluable as Copper continues to carve out its leading position in the digital asset space.



“Some firms, particularly in the traditional finance space, have struggled to cope with the shifting landscape that the global pandemic has thrown at us. David’s arrival at Copper is not only proof that we have retained the ability to grow at rate, but a testament to the calibre of professionals that continue to come on board and, by extension, the quality of services we can offer to investors worldwide, from crypto funds through to traditional family offices.”



David Shrier, Non-Executive Director, Copper Technologies, said: “I have watched and been continually impressed by Copper Technologies’ rapid development in the crypto space for some time, so it is a pleasure to now be a part of the team. As the world’s financial services sector evolves towards the future, improving the trading infrastructure around cryptocurrencies, and keeping them secure, is an integral part of that future. I very much look forward to harnessing the momentum Copper has built and helping the talented team there pursue transformational growth opportunities in the cryptoasset sector.”



Biography: David Shrier

Throughout his career, Shrier has served as senior advisor to a suite of pioneering international government initiatives – including for the European Parliament, the Commonwealth of Nations, the OECD, the European Commission, FINRA in the US, the Government of the UK and the Government of Dubai.

Shrier’s government appointments has run in parallel with an impressive track record of success in the business sphere, through which he has developed more than $8.7bn of data-driven growth opportunities for C-suite executives, primarily in the financial services sector. He has also co-founded or led several independent ventures, including four AI start-ups derived from work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He presently leads digital education pioneer Esme Learning Solutions, which focuses on reskilling the fintech workforce with the aid of artificial intelligence.

In his academic work, Shrier continues to play a major role in educating next generation of blockchain, fintech and cybersecurity professionals. In December 2020, he will take up an appointment with Imperial College London as Professor of Practice on the faculty of Imperial College Business School. He has developed teaching programmes for the University of Oxford and MIT that have enabled financial innovators in over 150 countries, and holds the role of Associate Fellow with the Saïd Business School. Shrier has published books including Basic Blockchain, Trusted Data, Frontiers of Financial Technology, New Solutions for Cybersecurity, and Trust::Data. His book Augmenting Your Career: How to Win at Work in the Age of AI, will be published by Little Brown UK in April 2021. An edited volume, Global Fintech, is expected to be made available by MIT Press online in December 2020.



About Copper Technologies

Founded in 2018 by Dmitry Tokarev, Copper Technologies provides a gateway into the cryptoasset space for institutional investors, offering custody, trading, prime brokerage and more for over 100 digital assets with security, speed and control for its clients at the core. It is committed to providing a flexible solution for institutional investors that can adapt to the changing cryptoasset space, while enabling far greater transparency and control for asset managers.

Copper’s fully integrated products are unique in the cryptoasset space. Other crypto custodians will often charge for withdrawals, lack clarity in trading locations, or offer poor security, and will usually offer a limited suite of services. Copper is different. Underpinned by multi-award-winning custody, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of the tools and services required to safely acquire, trade, and store cryptocurrencies.

At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, a framework that connects the universe of custodians and exchanges in one secure trading loop — with real time settlement across the network. Integrated with a number of leading crypto exchanges including Deribit, AAX, Bitfinex, CoinPass, Deversifi, and Xena, ClearLoop has already transformed the way in which institutional investors can engage in the cryptoasset space since launching in May 2020. For more information, please visit: www.copper.co

www.cicero-group.com

