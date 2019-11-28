Copper covers 96% of the crypto market after Walled Garden expansion

Copper’s infrastructure creates a unique Walled Garden for each client, connecting crypto funds and major liquidity providers directly to their exchange accounts. Copper’s platform provides a single view of a client’s portfolio, while the inter-exchange custody eliminates the risk of internal fraud. Using APIs, client assets are transferred seamlessly inside the secure environment, supported by Copper’s multi-key cold storage, providing a safe off-exchange depository.



Exchanges must meet a threshold of security conditions before being eligible for integration, including permission-based API keys and whitelisting of wallet addresses, among others.



The news follows Copper announcing it has processed $500m in transactions in the three months following its launch in June.



The company already provides digital asset safeguarding for multiple funds and investors operating a full range of investment strategies.



Dmitry Tokarev, Founder & CEO of Copper, has commented: “We have first-hand knowledge of the needs of institutions. Our custody, trade and settlement infrastructure creates a Walled Garden environment tailored to each client, allowing serious investors to fully-engage with crypto markets in T0 time without having to worry about security or bad players.



“As our institutional customers have increasingly seen the benefits of using our trading and settlement infrastructure, we are very happy to be able to offer them access to the top 15 exchanges which allows them to engage with 96% of the crypto market.



“We pride ourselves on being able to offer funds and sophisticated investors market-leading security, as well as market-leading investment tools so they may work their capital harder and have peace of mind their assets are safe from bad actors.”



Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx, has commented: “We’re pleased to be partnered with Copper to provide deep liquidity to their users. In fact, we share the same core values with Copper - placing security and liquidity as the highest priority. We believe these are the two most important factors in building a healthy and sustainable market, either in traditional or crypto industry.”



