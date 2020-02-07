Copper.co integrates with DV Chain to boost liquidity for institutions

articles liés
Copper’s Walled Garden and prime brokerage infrastructure now covers 96% of global crypto liquidity and is seeing over £500 million in transactions each month – with that figure growing steadily.
DV Chain facilitates over-the-counter trading through voice, API & web portal for institutional buyers and sellers of crypto assets. In addition, DV Chain offers a fully integrated market making service for institutional clients and exchanges.
This news follows the announcement that Copper.co has been appointed by trade finance blockchain solution, XinFin, to provide an institutional custody solution.
Dmitry Tokarev, CEO and Founder of Copper.co, has commented: “DV Chain is a fine example of a liquidity provider that truly wishes to provide the best for its institutional clients. Copper is proud to help them in this endeavour.
“Our prime brokerage infrastructure brings the efficacy of traditional trading into the digital asset space, and allows investors and traders to have complete security whilst being able to implement a variety of investment strategies.”
Garrett See, CEO and Co-Founder of DV Chain, has commented: "The team at Copper has built an industry leading platform that enables institutions to transact cryptocurrencies in a secure and seamless manner. DV Chain is proud to be partnering with Copper to allow Copper’s clients to tap into our world class liquidity.
About Copper:
Copper designs & develops the award winning infrastructure which enables institutions to acquire, store, and trade digital assets in a manner which satisfies global investors and regulatory standards. Its multi-signature safeguarding application allows institutions to have complete certainty that their capital is not at risk of theft, whether it be from hackers or bad players in the industry. Copper is also one of the few digital asset custody solutions to be insured against crime, including theft of fiat or digital assets – with a comprehensive policy brokered by Aon in London.
copper.co
About DV Chain:
DV Chain is an affiliate of Chicago based proprietary trading organization, DV Trading, and Canadian Digital asset leader, DVeX. Consistently regarded as one preeminent trading firms in the world, DV Trading has been operating as a proprietary trading firm since 2006 with over 300 employees globally. The Chicago based firm also owns Independent Trading Group, a Canadian broker dealer that is a member of IIROC, The Canadian Investor Protection Fund, The Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.
DV Chain facilitates over-the-counter trading through voice, API & web portal for institutional buyers and sellers of crypto assets. In addition, DV Chain offers a fully integrated market making service for institutional clients and exchanges.
