Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Mardi 12 Janvier 2021

Copper appointed as custodian for Hehmeyer


Copper.co, the London-based digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced it has entered into an agreement to act as a custodian for Hehmeyer, the Chicago-based global market maker in digital assets. Copper will provide Hehmeyer with a custody solution for Hehmeyer’s assets and off-exchange settlement functionality.



articles liés
Under the agreement, which begins with immediate effect, Copper will provide Hehmeyer with the following combination of technology and services to ensure a safe and robust trading environment for Hehmeyer and its assets.

1. ‘Walled Garden’ infrastructure: Copper.co has set up its award-winning custody technology and platform for use by Hehmeyer. Known as a ‘Walled Garden,’ this infrastructure creates a secure closed environment for the transmission of assets across multiple exchanges, hot wallets and offline vaults. This setup will mitigate malicious attacks against Hehmeyer funds’ infrastructure, as well as prevent fraud risks. |As attached].

2. Copper ClearLoop: This framework connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop – with real-time settlement across the networks. Hehmeyer will be able to delegate assets in custody to more than 25 exchanges in the ‘loop’, including BitFinex, Deribit, CoinFLEX and Zubr. Through ClearLoop technology, Hehmeyer will be able to place asset orders instantly, while assets remain secure off-exchange in Copper’s custody. Trades will be settled automatically, protecting Hehmeyer from exchange credit-risk, exchange security risks (hacking) and from assets being seized or frozen on exchange.

3. Internal treasury management: Copper.co will bring together its custody architecture and trading capabilities in the Copper Platform to support Hehmeyer’s treasury management needs. The extensive features of Copper’s Platform include enabling user roles and permissions; a customisable wallet architecture that combines hot, warm, and cold vaults; plus the ability to connect to exchanges via an Application Programming Interface (API), either in a Walled Garden or ClearLoop off-exchange settlement function.

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO of Copper.co, said: “At a time where interest in crypto assets is soaring, we are proud to support a market maker of Hehmeyer’s calibre in its mission to encourage participation in the crypto space. A major roadblock to this, however, is the perceived security risks of managing assets and navigating multiple exchanges. The bespoke, three-pronged solution we have built for Hehmeyer bypasses these risks. Copper technology will allow Hehmeyer to make markets secure in the knowledge that their assets are safe.”

Christopher Hehmeyer, founder and CEO of Hehmeyer, said: “Since our crypto-focused restructure in the summer, it has been our mission to create transaction freedom for cryptocurrencies. We firmly believe that partnering with a quality custodian and prime broker of Copper’s calibre is the most effective way to introduce more and better control into the space. We have been continually impressed by the market-leading solutions Copper creates and the control it is able to return to owners of digital assets – particularly across a broad range of exchanges – reducing risk and expense for participants in cryptoassets.”

About Copper
Founded in 2018 by Dmitry Tokarev, Copper provides a gateway into the cryptoasset space for institutional investors by offering custody, prime brokerage, and settlements across 150 digital assets and more than 25 exchanges. It is committed to providing flexible solutions for institutional investors that can adapt to the changing cryptoasset space, while enabling far greater transparency and control for asset managers.
Copper’s fully integrated products are unique in the cryptoasset space. Underpinned by multi-award-winning custody, Copper has built the comprehensive and secure suite of tools and services required to safely acquire, trade, and store cryptocurrencies, including access to margin lending trading facilities and the DeFi space.
At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, a framework that connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop — with real-time settlement across the Networks. Integrated with market leading spot and derivative crypto exchanges, ClearLoop has already transformed the way in which institutional investors can engage in the cryptoasset space since launching in May 2020.
www.copper.co

About Hehmeyer
Hehmeyer is a global market maker in digital assets: streaming prices electronically, operating on numerous request-for-quote platforms, and accommodating over-the-counter (OTC) markets with FIX API, REST API, GUI and other mediums. Headquartered in Chicago, Hehmeyer is dedicated to liberating transactions and the future that digital assets promise. To learn more about Hehmeyer, visit www.hehmeyer.com

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | The DeFi Company |

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.