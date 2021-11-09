Cooperation vs. MetaTrader4 - Main Advantages

articles liés
Pros of Using the MT4 Trading Platform
The Forex market is extremely attractive for traders and brokers who are thinking about how to create a cryptocurrency exchange. Because the international foreign exchange market works with millions of users and offers excellent earning opportunities. For example, every day thousands and thousands of transactions are made here, and the total volume is more than $7 billion.
One of the important decisions brokers make before starting a cryptocurrency exchange is choosing a quality trading platform. MT4 is one of the most popular options with many benefits. Let's talk about this.
Basic Information About MetaTrader4 Platform
MetaTrder4 is a high-quality and convenient trading platform designed to work with various assets (stocks, precious metals, crypto payments. This tool helps to carry out technical analysis of the market, add various indicators and signals, test innovative trading systems and implement new solutions. Today MT4 offers clients three modes of operation and execution of transactions and 8 types of orders (2 market types, 2 stop orders, and 4 more pending). Also, this platform is often used by many forex prime brokers, because it is flexible enough and allows you to use both simple trading strategies and complex systems.
Newbies who are thinking about how to start a forex business, as well as professional traders, also use MT4. Because the platform allows for thorough market analysis and forecasting based on rate fluctuations. There are nine different timeframes available to clients (from minutes to days and weeks), which is very convenient. It is also worth noting convenient interactive charts, dozens of analytical objects, and built-in indicators. So professional and novice traders can pay attention to even the smallest fluctuations in the exchange rate. All this helps to make timely decisions and increase efficiency.
Principal Cons of MT4 Trading Platform
Many white-label cryptocurrency exchanges today use MT4 as their primary trading platform. All this has its rationale because MetaTrader4 has some important advantages.
• More than 100 trading instruments and the ability to use leverage. Of course, this increases risks, but it can also significantly increase profits. And this is especially important for professional players.
• The MetaTrader4 platform allows you to download online libraries, connect advisors and add the necessary signals, which is very convenient.
• The program is compatible with personal computers, and also has a well-optimized mobile application for iOS and Android devices.
• MetaTrader4 allows you to activate multiple accounts, as well as quickly change them if necessary. Moreover, clients can block different positions, which increases efficiency and reduces risks.
• The platform has a user-friendly design and interface, as well as a flexible system of settings. So that users can make trading as comfortable as possible for them.
This information on the merits allows us to conclude that the integration with MT4 is an excellent solution for creating a crypto exchange. Moreover, it is also a convenient tool for both traders and brokers.
How to Integrate MT4
A broker who is thinking about how to create a crypto exchange must consider a large number of important nuances. For example, he needs a quality liquidity provider, as well as integration with a powerful and user-friendly trading platform. The right choice allows you to act as efficiently as possible.
There are several integration options available to brokers today.
• Purchase of an official license. In this case, the brokerage company is licensed to use the MT4 trading platform. This allows you to use various plugins, connect additional programs, and have API access. Also, in this case, companies have the opportunity to make changes at their discretion.
• Use of white label crypto exchange software. This approach saves a significant amount. And this is very important if a company decides to start a cryptocurrency exchange with minimal costs. It is a MetaTrader4 rental with round-the-clock support and good functionality.
Statistics say that over 80% of newbie players choose white-label cryptocurrency exchange software. This approach has important advantages. The first is cost minimization. After all, the cost of an MT4 license is over 100 thousand dollars. Not all companies that decide to create a crypto exchange have the opportunity to spend that kind of money. Secondly, the white label trading platform provides round-the-clock support, which avoids many mistakes.
B2Broker is a quality company offering quality white label FX software to brokers. Brokers can also purchase the MT4 platform and start cryptocurrency exchange with maximum efficiency.
