Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Continuum and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Web3 Powered Data Intelligence & Content Syndication

Continuum, a Web3 community thinktank, today announced a strategic partnership with Plato Data Intelligence a NYC-based Data Platform focused on the curation of data intelligence on today's most innovative technology verticals. Through the partnership, Continuum's partner brands will immediately benefit from the increased global reach Plato delivers. The partnership is focused at extending the both companies active Web3 communities via increased brand awareness, engagement and vertical data intelligence using Plato's content distribution and syndication network.


Continuum and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Web3 Powered Data Intelligence & Content Syndication
"Our goal is to help early stage companies in the Web3 space create cost effective way to generate brand awareness, social proof and SEO across a company's marketing and outreach objectives," stated Kristina Bruhahn, Continuum's CEO & Founder. "Plato's content distribution and syndication platform enables us immediate global reach across a deep mix of publications and media outlets while their data platform drives the latest in Web3 connectivity and data intelligence. Everyone in the Web3 space should be using it as it drives knowledge across our everchanging landscape."

"All web3 brands are unique, solving different problems of archaic web2 infrastructure, but they all are faced with the same problems. Regulations, commercial adoption press, marketing, development, capital raising, cybersecurity audits, compliance and licenses that makes the sector very difficult to navigate. We immerse ourselves deep into a brand's objectives which serves as a testament to the way we deliver results," Kristina added.

"We are excited to work with Continuum and see a perfect fit for our platform across Continuum's growing community by delivering unprecedented engagement opportunities for their growing community," said Bryan Feinberg, Plato's Founder and CEO.

Current Continuum Web3 Brand Partners

Telos, Goodblock, Rev3al, Legion, DeVO Protocol, Podetize, The Bates Group, MacNerd, Sizzle, MetaKeep, EuroData, Breathe Convention, NFT Today Magazine, Future Point Partners, Aphid AI, DigiRamp, AndMerch, CoinAgenda, Transform Group, BitAngels, Infiom Salon, Blockchain Center, Plato Blockchain, Silo Cloud, Novum Insights, ProofHouse, NFT Yearbook, Cory Connects, Digital Niche Agency, Animus Regnum, Nifty Chicks, Bad Crypto, The Artest Foundation, On the Blocchain, Metazooie, JS Tax Corp, MetaRacerX, Deed Entertainment, Lionshare Media, BizFamous, Reactify, CoinSquad, Digital One IRA, Cointelligence Fund, BC Employ, Local Buzz.

About Continuum (Continuum.Market)
Continuum Market is a Web3 Focused Advisory and Community driving commercial adoption through effective strategy, communications and networking. The company has an extensive roster of partners its delivers through a community focused approach towards brand support, marketing and collective resources.

About Plato (Platodata.io, Platoblockchain.com, AmplifiPR.com)
Plato is an open intelligence repository and platform that curates the latest in data intelligence across today's most innovative market verticals. The platform is designed to provide and ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector specific real-time data intelligence while delivering fully secured Web3 connectivity across 27 market verticals and 27 languages. Amplifi, Plato's inhouse syndication network currently syndicates content and press release's electronically to over 1900+ Publisher websites for deep and authentic connectivity.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Vendredi 6 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nadine Chakar Joins Leading Fintech Innovator Securrency as CEO

Adrien Burel rejoint Eiffel Investment Group en tant que vice-président au sein du pôle Business Development

Claude Calmon nommé Directeur du Master International Finance à l’ESSCA Paris

Emmanuel Duclos est nommé Président de Deutsche Bank France

MANGOPAY nomme Carlos Sanchez Arruti au poste de Chief Financial Director

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Interview | What is the future of gaming in the metaverse?

Interview | Yubico - Cybersécurité et conformité dans le secteur financier

Nadine Chakar Joins Leading Fintech Innovator Securrency as CEO

Adrien Burel rejoint Eiffel Investment Group en tant que vice-président au sein du pôle Business Development

Continuum and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Web3 Powered Data Intelligence & Content Syndication

Claude Calmon nommé Directeur du Master International Finance à l’ESSCA Paris

NFT Factory : plus que 10 jours pour découvrir « Ça sent le crypto-sapin », l’expo décalée et, un poil, subversive

How to Stay Focused in Blockchain and Crypto

Interview | elqano démocratise l’accès à la connaissance dans les entreprises

2002, l’année des normalisations

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

INGENA et OSLO au cœur des enjeux de la performance durable de la Banque, de l’Assurance et de la Finance, des achats responsables à la qualité de vie au travail

mano.bank chose iDenfy’s identity verification for smoother customer onboarding

DCM Suisse and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Ai Powered Content and Data Intelligence Syndication

The Hashgraph Association Announces Funding for First Cohorts of Projects Completing its Innovation Program

Prévisions 2023 de GTT Communications - Cédric Milloux

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.