Construction Expert Breezecoin (BRZE) Expands Further, Listed on CoinTiger Crypto Exchange

- Breezecoin is a real estate focused utility token issued by Breeze de Mar, a successor of Akpinar Group, a German construction group established in 1960.

- Following the listing on Bithumb Global, this is the second listing of Breezecoin within a month.

- The spot trading of Breezecoin against BTC will be open at 08:00 on May 22, 2020 (UTC).

UK, May 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Breezecoin (BRZE), a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, which is a real estate company with over 60 years of experience in the field, will be listed on the cryptocurrency exchange CoinTiger on May 22, 2020 (UTC). This is the second listing of Breezecoin following its recent one on Bithumb Global in late April.



Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, Breezecoin is tied to physical assets, namely real estate assets. Breezecoin is a currency used within the Breeze de Mar resort ecosystem. Customers can pay for services, food and beverages, and even buy a property with Breezecoin in Breeze de Mar locations.



"We're very excited about the listing of Breezecoin on a reputable Asian cryptocurrency exchange. Our plan is to expand further and establish footprints in more foreign markets. We're committed to be the first construction company to leverage the technology of blockchain and bring an impact to our industry," said Harald Kendzia, CEO of Breezecoin.



The deposits of Breezecoin will be available from 08:00 May 21, 2020 (UTC). Trading will open at 08:00 May 22, 2020 (UTC), while withdrawals will open at 08:00 May 25, 2020 (UTC). Customers at CoinTiger can also participate in the BRZE trading contest to win up to 2,000 BRZE.



About Breezecoin

Breezecoin (BRZE) is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, a brand owned by a UK-based real estate investment company Breeze de Mar LTD.



About Breeze de Mar

Breeze de Mar is the successor of Akpinar Group which is one of the rooted construction companies in Germany and has been serving the construction and real estate sectors on building commercial and residential complexes, manufacturing areas since 1960.



About CoinTiger

CoinTiger is a global digital asset exchange based in Singapore. CoinTiger boasts over 2.8 million registered users across 40+ countries, and has more than 120,000 daily active users. In addition to being a prominent exchange platform, CoinTiger also provides financial services, consulting, and funding to support the growth of promising blockchain projects. CoinTiger consistently ranks as one of the top 30 global exchanges by trading volume.

