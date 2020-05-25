Construction Expert Breezecoin (BRZE) Expands Further, Listed on CoinTiger Crypto Exchange

articles liés
-
Gate.io Receives BTC Reserves Assessment Audit from Armanino, Assures 100% Asset Safety
-
BuyBSV.com Expands to India, Hong Kong, Iowa and Arizona
-
VeChain and I-Dante Co-developed E-HCert, A Blockchain-based COVID-19 Records App For the Citizens of Cyprus
-
BTSE Exchange lists Tether Gold amid growing interest in world’s most enduring asset
-
Mode launches new banking capabilities, powered by Modulr
- Breezecoin is a real estate focused utility token issued by Breeze de Mar, a successor of Akpinar Group, a German construction group established in 1960.
- Following the listing on Bithumb Global, this is the second listing of Breezecoin within a month.
- The spot trading of Breezecoin against BTC will be open at 08:00 on May 22, 2020 (UTC).
UK, May 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Breezecoin (BRZE), a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, which is a real estate company with over 60 years of experience in the field, will be listed on the cryptocurrency exchange CoinTiger on May 22, 2020 (UTC). This is the second listing of Breezecoin following its recent one on Bithumb Global in late April.
Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, Breezecoin is tied to physical assets, namely real estate assets. Breezecoin is a currency used within the Breeze de Mar resort ecosystem. Customers can pay for services, food and beverages, and even buy a property with Breezecoin in Breeze de Mar locations.
"We're very excited about the listing of Breezecoin on a reputable Asian cryptocurrency exchange. Our plan is to expand further and establish footprints in more foreign markets. We're committed to be the first construction company to leverage the technology of blockchain and bring an impact to our industry," said Harald Kendzia, CEO of Breezecoin.
The deposits of Breezecoin will be available from 08:00 May 21, 2020 (UTC). Trading will open at 08:00 May 22, 2020 (UTC), while withdrawals will open at 08:00 May 25, 2020 (UTC). Customers at CoinTiger can also participate in the BRZE trading contest to win up to 2,000 BRZE.
About Breezecoin
Breezecoin (BRZE) is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, a brand owned by a UK-based real estate investment company Breeze de Mar LTD.
About Breeze de Mar
Breeze de Mar is the successor of Akpinar Group which is one of the rooted construction companies in Germany and has been serving the construction and real estate sectors on building commercial and residential complexes, manufacturing areas since 1960.
About CoinTiger
CoinTiger is a global digital asset exchange based in Singapore. CoinTiger boasts over 2.8 million registered users across 40+ countries, and has more than 120,000 daily active users. In addition to being a prominent exchange platform, CoinTiger also provides financial services, consulting, and funding to support the growth of promising blockchain projects. CoinTiger consistently ranks as one of the top 30 global exchanges by trading volume.
- Following the listing on Bithumb Global, this is the second listing of Breezecoin within a month.
- The spot trading of Breezecoin against BTC will be open at 08:00 on May 22, 2020 (UTC).
UK, May 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Breezecoin (BRZE), a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, which is a real estate company with over 60 years of experience in the field, will be listed on the cryptocurrency exchange CoinTiger on May 22, 2020 (UTC). This is the second listing of Breezecoin following its recent one on Bithumb Global in late April.
Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, Breezecoin is tied to physical assets, namely real estate assets. Breezecoin is a currency used within the Breeze de Mar resort ecosystem. Customers can pay for services, food and beverages, and even buy a property with Breezecoin in Breeze de Mar locations.
"We're very excited about the listing of Breezecoin on a reputable Asian cryptocurrency exchange. Our plan is to expand further and establish footprints in more foreign markets. We're committed to be the first construction company to leverage the technology of blockchain and bring an impact to our industry," said Harald Kendzia, CEO of Breezecoin.
The deposits of Breezecoin will be available from 08:00 May 21, 2020 (UTC). Trading will open at 08:00 May 22, 2020 (UTC), while withdrawals will open at 08:00 May 25, 2020 (UTC). Customers at CoinTiger can also participate in the BRZE trading contest to win up to 2,000 BRZE.
About Breezecoin
Breezecoin (BRZE) is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, a brand owned by a UK-based real estate investment company Breeze de Mar LTD.
About Breeze de Mar
Breeze de Mar is the successor of Akpinar Group which is one of the rooted construction companies in Germany and has been serving the construction and real estate sectors on building commercial and residential complexes, manufacturing areas since 1960.
About CoinTiger
CoinTiger is a global digital asset exchange based in Singapore. CoinTiger boasts over 2.8 million registered users across 40+ countries, and has more than 120,000 daily active users. In addition to being a prominent exchange platform, CoinTiger also provides financial services, consulting, and funding to support the growth of promising blockchain projects. CoinTiger consistently ranks as one of the top 30 global exchanges by trading volume.
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.