Consensus Cloud Solutions Delivers First e-Signature Solution Secured by Blockchain

The solution enables customers to send signature requests and then secure, and electronically sign documents through a tamper-free, online interface built on blockchain technology.
“We are excited to add jSign to our growing suite of information exchange solutions for businesses of all sizes,” said John Nebergall, Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer. “The use of blockchain to address key e-signature components, such as audit-trails, and non-repudiation is an important innovation that will benefit our customers from multiple industries that require a secure, easy-to-use, e-signature product at an affordable price. Our first obligation is to the healthcare market, assisting providers, payers and caregivers to improve communications. In addition, because we deal with highly regulated organizations, much of what we offer can apply to document-reliant regulated industries such as legal, financial and manufacturing.”
The early jSign customers have noted the ease of use and value pricing as a benefit. “It's so easy to use. I use it primarily for financial contracts for our patients. I love the ease of it, and many of our patients appreciate the convenience of signing electronically,” stated Amy Datwyler, Datwyler Orthodontics.
With Consensus jSign you can embed e-signatures into workflows through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and store documents in a number of assigned data repositories. As a cloud solution, signed documents can be stored in jSign or downloaded for offline archival.
The use of blockchain provides the highest level of audit trails with time stamps to track documents; certificates of completion; as well as IP and signer address locations. The jSign blockchain also tracks items as specific as the types of devices and browsers used to sign each document. Additionally, two-factor authentication (2FA) can be set up through a mobile number as an extra layer of security and identity validation.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) started as a secure digital document transmission solution 25 years ago and has grown to be a global leader of digital cloud fax technology. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into advanced healthcare standard HL7/FHIR, for secure data exchange, as well as multiple compliance-based documents requiring legal proof of signature. The technology utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to convert unstructured documents into meaningful structured data, which can easily be extracted to accelerate meaningful insights for better decision-making in multiple industries. The company’s suite of interoperability solutions offers a unified digital environment that optimizes workflows; provides real-time event notifications; on-demand patient query; direct secure messaging; universal APIs, jSign electronic signature; and eFax HITRUST CSF® certified digital-cloud faxing.
consensus.com/jsign
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
