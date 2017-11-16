FINYEAR / HOME
Accueil
>
FINYEAR CONFERENCES & EVENTS
>
Conferences Promotions by Finyear
Conferences Promotions by Finyear
7 décembre 2017 | ICO Paris #2 by Chaineum
-
16 Novembre 2017
Webinar avec retour d'expérience de la Foir'Fouille
-
12 Novembre 2017
Webinaire IFRS 16 | 45 min pour anticiper l’impact de la norme sur ses comptes consolidés
-
12 Novembre 2017
14 novembre 2017 | Formation - Blockchains, registres distribués, crypto-monnaies, ICO/TGE
-
5 Octobre 2017
16 octobre 2017 | ICO Paris
-
4 Octobre 2017
8 juin 2017 : France Blocktech a lancé les initiatives blockchain
-
4 Septembre 2017
6 juillet 2017 (Paris) | ALTHEA - Future of Payments
-
20 Juin 2017
27 juin 2017 (Paris) | Petit déjeuner d’ABBYY pour les BPO
-
15 Juin 2017
30 mai 2017 (Webinaire) | Enquête CXP/SIGMA : Evolutions réglementaires et fiscales, quels impacts pour les DAF ?
-
17 Mai 2017
So French So Innovative : appel à candidatures de startups blocktech, cybersécurité et FinTech
-
31 Mars 2017
1
2
3
4
5
»
...
46
