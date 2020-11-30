Conferences 2021 | Blockchain, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), STO, ICO

2020 - 2021
2021
February, 2021
- February 1-3, RIYADH: LEAP 2021
- February 3: WFA WEB
Time- 2PM EST
Description:
The Future of Intelligent Workflow Automation for the FI's is a Virtual Summit inviting more than 250 Key Decision makers, with a series of Virtual Case Studies, revolutionary keynotes, digital panel discussions and focused networking event, discussing some key important topics and efforts put up by the Banks and the Tech Providers to capitalize and automate Digital Transformation and workflows.
Speakers:
Satya Upadhyaya: Vice President - Campaign Optimisation,Marketing Capability & Change at CITI.
Pradeep Narendran: Vice President at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Key Topics Discussed:
- Sustainable Digital Transformation in the BFSI
- Relevance of Agile Delivery on Automation
- Enhancing auditing capabilities with RPA and IPA.
- Omni-Channel capabilities in improving customer experience.
2018 - 2019 - 2020
October, 2020
- October 6-7 - VIRTUAL: LA Blockchain Summit
- October 15 - VIRTUAL: Digital Transformation in Banking (Nordics) Summit
July, 2020
- July 8–10, 2020, Singapore: Mastering Wind Power
- July 10, 2020 - Paris: Paris Blockchain Summit
- July 13–16, 2020, Singapore: Mastering Solar Power
- July 22–23, 2020 - Florida, United States: Mining Disrupt Conference 2020
June, 2020
- June 8-10, 2020, Singapore: Renewable Power Purchase Agreements (RPPAs)
- June 8-9, 2020 - Manila (Asia): AIBC Summit
- June 15–17, 2020, Singapore: Renewable Power & Energy Mix
- June 15-16, 2020 - Dubai (UAE): Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit
- June 18-19, 2020 - Dubai (UAE): Neural Networks 2020
May, 2020
- May 8-9, 2020 - 1896 Studios, New York (USA): Ethereal Summit
- May 13, 2020 - New York, United States: BlockWorks Group Digital Asset Summit 2020
- May 28,2020 - Copenhagen, Denmark: Digital Transformation in Banking Summit
- May 28, 2020 - Dublin, Ireland: Blockchain Summit Ireland 2020
- May 28-29, 2020 - Munich (Germany): BizzPay 8.0 – European Corporate and Retail Payments Forum
April, 2020
- April 7–8, 2020 - Toronto, Canada: Blockchain Revolution Global 2020
- April 16–17, 2020 - London: Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience Summit for FI 2nd Edition
- April 17-18, 2020 - New York: Digital Onboarding and Banking Experience Summit 2020
- April 22-23, 2020 - Tokyo (Japan): Teamz Blockchain Summit
March, 2020
- March 02-03, 2020 - Vienna: 4th Innovative HSE Management Summit - Vienna
- March 9–10, 2020 in Frankfurt: Crypto Assets Conference - Frankfurt
- March 10, 2020 in London: CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit 2020
- March 11-12, 2020 - Johannesburg, South Africa: Blockchain Africa Conference 2020 - Johannesburg, South Africa
- March 11–12, 2020 in London, United Kingdom: Blockchain Technology World 2020
- March 11-13, London (UK): Operational Resilience in Financial Firms
- March 17–18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom: Blockchain Expo Global
- March 18-19, 2020 in Jakarta (Indonesia) : World Blockchain Summit
- March 20-22, 2020 - Mallorca: Mallorca Blockchain Days 2020
- March 23-24, 2020 - Kuala Numpur (Malaysia): World Blockchain Summit
February, 2020
- February 4-5, 2020 - Amsterdam: Open Banking & SCA Forum - Amsterdam - Amsterdam
- February 06-07, 2020 - Barcelona: 2nd Design Thinking for Business Innovation Summit - Barcelona
- February 6–7, 2020 - London: Advancing Bitcoin Developer Conference 2020 - London
- February 6–8, 2020 - London: London Blockchain Week - London
- February 10, 2020 - London: DAS: London 2020 - London
- February 11 - 14, 2020 - Sabah, Malaysia - Financial Cryptography and Data Security 2020
- February 11-12, 2020 - Dubai: SMART CITIES SUMMIT WORLD FORUM - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- February 12-13, 2020 - Sngapore: Future of Finance and CFO Summit Asia 2020
- February 12-14, 2020 - Fort Lauderdale, USA: THE BLOCKCHAIN EVENT - Fort Lauderdale, United States
- February 12-14, 2020 - Oakland, USA: DeveloperWeek 2020 - Oakland, United States
- February 20, 2020 in New York, United States: The 4th Annual International CRYPTO WORLD SUMMIT - New York - USA
- February 20, 2020 - New York - USA: NFT - Non-Fungible Token Event - New York - USA
- February 20, 2020 - New York, USA: The 4th Annual International CRYPTO WORLD SUMMIT - New York - USA
- February 20-21, 2020 - Istanbul: Blockchain Economy Summit - Istanbul, Turkey
- February 20-21, 2020- Vienna: HR for Tomorrow Summit - Austria, Vienna
- February 27-28, 2020 - Munich: Manufacturing Excellence & Process Innovation Summit - Munich, Germany
January, 2020
- January 15–17, 2020 - ST MORITZ Switzerland: Crypto Finance Conference - St Moritz
- January 20, 2020 - Geneva Switzerland: GENEVA BLOCKCHAIN CONGRESS - Geneva
- January 20–21, 2020 - Barcelona, Spain: European Blockchain Convention (EBC) - Barcelona
- Jan 28-29, 2020 - Paris: Paris Fintech Forum
- January 28–29, 2020 - Dubaï UAE: UNLOCK Blockchain 2020 Forum - Dubaï
- January 30, 2020 - London: Digital Transformation in Banking Summit 2020 - London
December, 2019
December 2-5, 2019: Intelligent Automation Week Nashville - Nashville, United States
December 4, 2019: New England Venture Summit
December 5, 2019: Blockchain Golf Classic - Miami , United States
December 6, 2019: Proof of VALUE 2019 - Shangai China
December 6, 2019: Blockchain Eventon 2019 - Mumbai, India
December 6-9, 2019: Blockchain Basel - Miami, United States
December 7, 32019 : TerraCrypto Moscow Digital Mining and Cryptocurrencies
December 10-11, 2019: CryptoBlockCon Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
December 10-11, 2019: ELEV8 Las Vegas - Las Vegas, United States
December 15, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN DAY EMIRATES - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
November, 2019
November 4-7, 2019: Web Summit - Lisbon, Portugal
November 4-8, 2019: CryptoConf - Lisbon, Portugal
November 5-6, 2019: Government DX Summit - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
November 6-7, 2019: DATAx - New York, United States
November 6-8, 2019: International SAP Conference on Intelligent Automation for Finance - Berlin, Germany
November 7-8, 2019: Malta AI & Blockchain Summit - Malta
November 7-9, 2019: TradersEXPO Las Vegas 2019 - Las Vegas, United States
November 8, 2019: Roadshow Week: A Night on Blockchain Impact - Toronto, Canada
November 8-9, 2019: CHAINWISE - Cincinnati, United States
November 11-13, 2019: SAUDI EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES FORUM - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
November 11-13, 2019: Convergence - Global Blockchain Congress - Malaga, Spain
November 11-13, 2019: Blockchain Techology Conference - Berlin, Germany
November 12-13, 2019: Codemotion Berlin 2019 - Berlin, Germany
November 12, 2019: Supply Chain Finance Conference 2019 - Frankfurt, Germany
November 13-14, 2019: Insurance Innovators Summit - London, United Kingdom
November 13, 2019: DAS: Markets 2019 - New York, NY
November 14, 2019: Crypto Coinference 2019 - Milan, Italy
November 14, 2019: Year of the X 2019 - Munich, Germany
November 14-15, 2019: BlockShow Asia 2019 - Singapore
November 14-15, 2019: ASDinnovate - New York, United States
November 18-21, 2019: CSA EMEA Congress 2019 - Berlin, Germany
November 18-19, 2019: AIM Dubai Summit - Dubai, UAE
November 19, 2019: Die Transactions 2019 - Frankfurt, Germany
November 27-28, 2019: Payments International - London, United Kingdom
November 27-28, 2019: Monex Summit Europe - Warsaw, Poland
November 28-29, 2019: 4th Benelux & DACH Executive Assistant Summit - Düsseldorf, Germany
October, 2019
October 1, 2019: Fast Forward Insights '19 - Haarlem, Netherlands
October 1, 2019: IoT Blockchain Summit - Atlanta, GA
October 2-4, 2019: Disrupt SF 2019 - San Francisco, United States
October 2, 2019: Dubai Startup and SMB Summit 2019 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
October 3-4, 2019: 6th Annual Fintech World Alternative InvestmentConference - Washington, United States
October 3, 2019: RegTech Summit - London, United Kingdom
October 4, 2019: Open Innovation in Banking Summit - Paris, France
October 4-5, 2019: Paris Blockchain Summit - Paris, France
October 7-15, 2019: Japan Blockchain Week - Japan
October 9, 2019: Blockchain Decentralized Application (DApp) Expo 2019 - Riga, Latvia
October 10-13, 2019: TCConf - Cluj-Napoca, Romania
October 13-16, 2019: Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2019 - Miami, United States
October 14-15, 2019: PROVENANCE SUMMIT 2019 - Tokyo, Japan
October 14-15, 2019: ChainPoint 19 - Yerevan, Armenia
October 14-16, 2019: CC Forum : Investment in Blockchain & AI - London, UK
October 15-16, 2019: Monex MENA - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
October 15-16, 2019: CIS | Crypto Invest Summit - Los Angeles, USA
October 15, 2019: UKRAINIAN BLOCKCHAIN DAY - Kyiv, Ukraine
October 16-17, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN LIFE 2019 MOSCOW - Moscow, Russia
October 21-23, 2019: Intelligent Automation for Human Resources - Orlando, United States
October 22, 2019: Blockchain Finance Forum - Vienna, Austria
October 22-23, 2019: DX Week 2019 - London, United Kingdom
October 23-24, 2019: Data Leaders Summit Europe - Berlin, Germany
October 26-28, 2019: CoinAgenda Global - Las Vegas, United States
October 27-30, 2019: Money20/20 USA - Las Vegas, United States
October 29, 2019: Blockchain Forum Italia 2019 - Milan, Italy
October 29-31, 2019: World Crypto Conference, Las Vegas - Las Vegas, United States
October 30-1, 2019: Decentralized 2019 - Athens, Greece
October 31, 2019: The Dallas Family Office & High Net Worth Conference - Dallas, United States
October 31-06, 2019: Lisbon Blockchain Week - Lisbon, Portugal
September, 2019
September 2-7, 2019: Korea Blockchain Festival - Seoul, South Korea
September 3-4, 2019: Tech Conference Europe - Prague, Czechia
September 4-5, 2019: Global Digital Forum - Santa Clara, United States
September 4, 2019: Ethereal Summit Berlin - Berlin, Germany
September 4-6, 2019: Altcoin Magazine Mastermind Event 2019 - for Cryptocurrency Masterminds - Kuta, Indonesia
September 5-6, 2019: AI in Finance Summit New York - New York, United States
September 5-6, 2019: Blockchain India Week - Mumbai, India
September 7-8, 2019: 2019 SVIEF - Santa Clara, United States
September 9-12, 2019: Shared Services and Outsourcing Week - San JosÈ, Costa Rica
September 10, 2019: Cryptolina 2019 - The Conference For Blockchain Adoption - Durham, United States
September 10, 2019: Blockchain Tech Summit - New York, United States
September 11-12, 2019: Scaling Bitcoin: Tel Aviv - Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
September 11-12, 2019: Europe Summit 2019 - The Hague, Netherlands
September 12, 2019: The RegTech for AML Forum Frankfurt - Frankfurt, Germany
September 13-16, 2019: The European Summit, Prague - Prague, Czechia
September 13-14, 2019: Empowering Blockchain Summit - Jakarta, Indonesia
September 14, 2019: Vermont Blockchain Summit - San Antonio, United States
September 14-15, 2019: Baltic Honeybadger conference - Riga, Latvia
September 14-18, 2019: Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 - Shanghai, China
September 15, 2019: Blockchain Summit 2019 - Bangkok, Thailand
September 16-17, 2019: The 2019 U.S. Fintech CoinAlts Symposium - Chicago, United States
September 18-19, 2019: Digital Procurement World - Amsterdam, Netherlands
September 18-19, 2019: Blockchain Enterprise Days - Frankfurt, Germany
September 18-19, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN IN OIL & GAS 2019 - Houston , United States
September 20, 2019: ASIA TRADERS FAIR & GALA NIGHT - Seoul, South Korea
September 21, 2019: FanFair Philly - Philadelphia, United States
September 21, 2019: Coinvention: The Future in Blockchain - Philadelphia, United States
September 22-23, 2019: Arab Security Conference 2019 - Cairo, Egypt
September 23-24, 2019: CryptoBlockCon London - London, UK
September 24-25, 2019: 4th Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference and Awards - Budapest, Hungary
September 25, 2019: Blockchain Live 2019 - London, UK
September 25, 2019: Trading Show New York - New York, United States
September 26, 2019: CoinAlts Fund Symposium 2019 - Chicago, Illinois
September 26-27, 2019: Euro Crypto Valley Congress on Blockchain and Bitcoin Technology - Paris, France
September 26-27, 2019: Euro World Congress on Data Mining, Data Science and Big Data Analytics in Paris - Paris, France
September 27-28, 2019: Bali Blockchain Confex 2019 - Denpasar, Indonesia
September 28, 2019: DEVCHAIN CONFERENCE - London, United Kingdom
September 30-1, 2019: The Second Annual Voice of Blockchain - Chicago, United States
August, 2019
August 1, 2019: Blockchain 2.0 Singapore - Singapore, Singapore
August 12-14, 2019: Blockchain Futurist Conference - Toronto, Canada
August 13-14, 2019: CryptoBlockCon New York - New York, NY
August 13-14, 2019: ELEV8, New York - New York, United States
August 14, 2019: FinTech Canada Conference - Toronto, Canada
August 15-16, 2019: Bloconomic Expo 2019 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
August 16-17, 2019: Blockchance Conference Hamburg 2019 - Hamburg, Germany
August 17-18, 2019: BitBlockboom! - Dallas, Texas
August 20-21, 2019: #PAY SYMPOSIUM & EXPOSITION - Las Vegas, United States
August 20, 2019: Blockchain Summit Singapore - Singapore
August 23, 2019: Block Hedge Annual 2nd Annual Blockchain Conference - Bangkok, Thailand
August 31, 2019: Traders Fair & Gala night, Brazil - Sao Paulo, Brazil
July, 2019
July 1-2, 2019: Future of Technology Summit Frankfurt, Germany - Frankfurt, Germany
July 2-4, 2019: Asia Insurance Week - Singapore, Singapore
July 2-3, 2019: Crypto's Official Poker Tournament - Monaco-Ville, Monaco
July 2-3, 2019: Asia Blockchain Summit - Taipei, Taiwan
July 2, 2019: Blockchain Fundamentals - Stuttgart, Germany
July 3-5, 2019: ICEC 2019: The 21st International Conference on Electronic Commerce - Busan, South Korea
July 3, 2019: Masterclass Platform & Ecosystem Innovation - Munich, Germany
July 3, 2019: 6-Year Anniversary Edition of Bitcoin Wednesday - Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 3-4, 2019: The Africa Blockchain Conference 2019 - Kampala, Uganda
July 5, 2019: Barcelona Blockchain Summit - Barcelona, Spain
July 5-6, 2019: DataOps Barcelona 2019 - Granada, Spain
July 5-10, 2019: LONDON FINTECH WEEK 2019 - London, United Kingdom
July 5, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN INCREDIBLE PARTY - Odesa, Ukraine
July 8-11, 2019: RISE 2019 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong
July 9-10, 2019: New York VENTURE SUMMIT - New York, United States
July 10-12, 2019: Opal Groupís Financial Innovation and Payments Summit - Newport, United States
July 10-11, 2019: Barcelona Trading Conference - Barcelona, Spain
July 11, 2019: 1E9 the_conference - Munich, Germany
July 11-12, 2019: CybSec and Blockchain Health Summit - London, UK
July 13-15, 2019: CONSENSYS INDIA - New Delhi, India
July 16-17, 2019: BlockCrypto Expo - Sao Paulo, Brazil
July 18, 2019: xDisrupt 2019 | Miami - Miami, United States
July 18, 2019: Burger, Blech und Blockchain - F¸rth, Germany
July 22, 2019: Angelbeat Technology Seminar on Cloud/Security/AI/Data - Chicago, United States
July 23-25, 2019: APAC Blockchain conference - Sydney, Australia
July 23-24, 2019: On Demand Insurance Workshop Event - Palo Alto, United States
July 23-24, 2019: MDC - Disrupt Conference | Miami 2019 - Miami, United States
July 25, 2019: TerraCrypto 2019 - Moscow, Russia
July 25-26, 2019: Blockchain World Forum, Santa Clara - Santa Clara, United States
July 30, 2019: Blockchain on IBM Z - Milan, Italy
July 30-31, 2019: Hyperledger Member Summit - Tokyo, Japan
June, 2019
June 1-2, 2019: Lightning Hackday - Munich, Germany
June 3, 2019: Value of Bitcoin Conference - Munich, Germany
June 4-5, 2019: Blockchain for Financial Services Global Summit - Toronto, Canada
June 5, 2019: Accounting Blockchain Coalition Conference - New York, NY
June 9-13, 2019: CoinsBank Blockchain Cruise 2019 - Barcelona
June 10-11, 2019: Blockchain for Social Impact Coalition Conference - NY, New York
June 12, 2019: CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit - London, United Kingdom
June 13, 2019: ASDToken London - London, UK
June 14-15, 2019: UNCHAIN 2019 - Berlin, Germany
June 17-18, 2019: Multimedia Block chain & Artificial Intelligence Technologies - Berlin, Germany
June 18, 2019: Synchronize Europe: DLT & Crypto for Financial Institutions - London, UK
June 18, 2019: Finnovation Kenya 2019 - Nairobi, Kenya
June 18-19, 2019: 3rd Annual Global Blockchain Congress - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
June 18, 2019: Blockchain and Barrels - St. Catharines, Canada
June 18-19, 2019: Security Tokens Realised Hong Kong - Hong Kong, Hong Kong
June 18-20, 2019: ConnecTechAsia - Singapore, Singapore
June 19-20, 2019: EventHorizon 2019 - Berlin, Germany
June 19, 2019: Legal Tech Summit - Auckland, New Zealand
June 19-21, 2019: Digital Banking 2019 - Austin, United States
June 19-20, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN EXPO EUROPE 2019 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 19-20, 2019: IoT Tech Expo Europe 2019 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 20, 2019: ProSeed - Singapore, Singapore
June 20-21, 2019: World Blockchain Summit India - Mumbai, India
June 20, 2019: The Benzinga Trading Summit - New York, United States
June 20, 2019: OpenExpo Europe - Madrid, Spain
June 21-22, 2019: Washington Elite A.I. Blockchain Summit - Washington, United States
June 21-22, 2019: Romania Blockchain Summit - Bucharest, Romania
June 21-22, 2019: A.I. Blockchain Summit - Washington, DC
June 21, 2019: Zurich iGaming Affiliate Conference - Zurich, Switzerland
June 21, 2019: Pitcher Perfect By UCIM - Hong Kong, Hong Kong
June 22, 2019: ATRONOCOM Roadshow Istanbul - Istanbul, Turkey
June 22-24, 2019: Monero Konferenco - Denver, Colorado
June 24, 2019: Blocked Fest presents : Blockchain for Social Good & Impact - San Francisco, United States
June 24-26, 2019: CloudEXPO Silicon Valley - Santa Clara, United States
June 25-30, 2019: ICBC 2019 - San Diego, United States
June 25, 2019: Tokenized Assets Singapore - Singapore, Singapore
June 25-26, 2019: NEXT BLOCK Conference Asia - Bangkok, Thailand
June 25, 2019: CRYPTO EVOLVED - New York, United States
June 25, 2019: Blockchain Security Seminar - Alexandria , United States
June 25-26, 2019: Open Source Summit China - Shanghai, China
June 25-30, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN WEEK ROME - Rome, Italy
June 25-26, 2019: Bitcoin 2019 - San Francisco, United States
June 25, 2019: LiberyBits - Sofia, Bulgaria
June 25-26, 2019: Blockchain Summit London - London, UK
June 26, 2019: FINTECH SUMMIT MIDDLE EAST - Amman, Jordan
June 26-27, 2019: FinTech Junction - Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
June 27, 2019: Blockchain & Law - Cape Town, South Africa
June 27, 2019: Blockchain Conference - BlockchainBridge - San Francisco, United States
June 27, 2019: Blockchain Technology Masterclass- 1 Day Training Workshop - London, United Kingdom
June 27, 2019: SICTIC Investor Day with Blockchain Challenge - Zurich, Switzerland
June 27, 2019: Venture Capital World Summit NEW YORK - New York, United States
June 28, 2019: Digital Marketing Summit Sydney - Sydney, Australia
June 28, 2019: Blockchain Investors Summit - South Korea - Seoul, South Korea
June 29-8, 2019: HODL Rally - London, United Kingdom
June 29-30, 2019: HEALTH Summit 2019 - Istanbul, Turkey
May, 2019
May 01, 2019: Bitcoin Wednesday 71 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 01, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN BY WOMEN - Where to invest in blockchain/ cryto in 2019? - San Francisco, USA
May 01, 2019: Crypto Finance Conference Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
May 01-03, 2019: BEF LATOKEN - Los Angeles, USA
May 02, 2019: Business of Blockchain - Cambridge, USA
May 02, 2019: BlockJakarta 2019 - Jakarta, Indonesia
May 02-03, 2019: EU-Startups Summit - Barcelona, Spain
May 03-04, 2019: HBCU Blockchain Summit 2019 - Towson, USA
May 05, 2019: Fluidity Summit 2019 - Brooklyn, NY
May 07, 2019: TiECON EAST 2019 - Boston, USA
May 07, 2019: Boston Blockchain Week - Boston, USA
May 07-08, 2019: AML and Sanctions MasterClass - Budapest, Hungary
May 07-08, 2019: Monaco International Blockchain - Monaco
May 07-10, 2019: FinovateSpring - San Francisco, USA
May 08, 2019: LA Games Conference 2019 - Los Angeles, USA
May 08-09, 2019: TRADING SHOW CHICAGO - Chicago, USA
May 08-09, 2019: Infoshare - Gdansk, Poland
May 09, 2019: Blockchain North 2019 - Boden, Sweden
May 09, 2019: Rebuilding Finance: Fluidity Summit - New York City, USA
May 09, 2019: Mare Balticum - Vilnius, Lithuania
May 09, 2019: BiTA Spring Symposium 2019 - Atlanta, USA
May 09-10, 2019: FinTech & InsurTech Digital Congress - Warszawa, Poland
May 09-10, 2019: LATOKEN Blockchain Economic Forum - New York City, USA
May 09-10, 2019: Audit Masters 2019 - European Internal Audit Forum - Prague, Czech Republic
May 10-11, 2019: Ethereal Summit - New York City, USA
May 10-12, 2019: BCI Summit - New York City, USA
May 11, 2019: NYC Blockchain Week Bitcoin Dinner - New York City, USA
May 11-12, 2019: Magical Crypto Conference - New York City, USA
May 12, 2019: Tokenized Assets New York - New York City, USA
May 13-15, 2019: Consensus 2019 - New York City, USA
May 13-15, 2019: Blockchain Global Summit - Sofia, Bulgaria
May 14-16, 2019: The Payment Canada Summit - Toronto, Canada
May 14-17, 2019: European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019 - Munich, Germany
May 15, 2019: Digital Asset Summit - New York City, USA
May 15, 2019: China Digital Innovation Expo & CIO Summit 2019 - San Mateo, USA
May 15, 2019: Demystifying Blockchain - Orange, USA
May 15, 2019: Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Australia - Sydney, Australia
May 15-16, 2019: SVOD2019 - Silicon Valley Open Doors - Mountain View, USA
May 15-16, 2019: A Night at Studio 54 - New York City, USA
May 15-16, 2019: Connected Insurance Europe 2019 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 15-17, 2019: 2019 IEEE - Seoul, South Korea
May 16, 2019: 2nd Edition MarketsandMarkets AI & Fintech Conference - San Francisco, USA
May 16, 2019: ASDToken - New York City, USA
May 16, 2019: Token Summit IV New York 2019 - New York City, USA
May 16-17, 2019: ChainPlus · Asia Blockchain M&E Industry Forum 2019 - Tokyo, Japan
May 16-17, 2019: NYC BlockAsia 2 - New York City, USA
May 16-17, 2019: New York Blockchain Connex Investor Summit - New York City, USA
May 17, 2019: Crypto Digital Space - New York City, USA
May 17, 2019: LongHash CryptoCon Vol. 2 - Berlin, Germany
May 17-19, 2019: Crypto Challenge Forum - Malta
May 18, 2019: Safety in Blockchain - Calgary, Canada
May 18-19, 2019: CRIPTO Latin Fest - Bogota, Colombia
May 20, 2019: The DC Finance London High Tech - London, UK
May 20, 2019: New York Blockchain Golf Classic Championship - New York City, USA
May 20, 2019: EUROPEAN BLOCKCHAIN CONVENTION - Copenhagen, Denmark
May 21, 2019:
Long Island Blockchain Connex Investor Summit - New York City, USA
May 21-22, 2019: Consortia – Blockchain for Trade Finance - London, UK
May 21-22, 2019: AiParis - Paris, France
May 21-22, 2019: ICT Spring 2019 - Luxembourg
May 21-22, 2019: FINTECH WORLD FORUM 2019 - London, UK
May 22, 2019: MIT CIO Symposium - Cambridge, USA
May 22-24, 2019: 9th Edition Business Performance Management - Berlin, Germany
May 22-25, 2019: CC Forum Malta - Malta
May 22-23, 2019: 3RD ANNUAL VRWORLD - London, UK
May 23, 2019: ON:chain19 - Newport Beach, USA
May 23, 2019: IFLR Fintech Europe 2019 - London, UK
May 23-24, 2019: Malta AI & Blockchain Summit - Malta
May 24, 2019: GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN FORUM 2019 - Hong Kong
May 24-25, 2019: Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference 2019 - Lagos, Nigeria
May 24-31, 2019: BLOCKCHAIN IRELAND WEEK - Dublin, Ireland
May 25-26, 2019: Nextrope Lab London: BLOCKCHAIN IN PRACTISE - London, UK
May 26-28, 2019: The Crypto Summit - Palma, Spain
May 27, 2019: Blockchain Professional - Berlin, Germany
May 29, 2019: Venture Capital World Summit - Brussels, Belgium
May 30, 2019: Blockchain Summit Ireland - Dublin, Ireland
May 30, 2019: Blockchain Investors Summit- South Korea - Seoul, South Korea
May 30, 2019: Monaco Blockchain Conference - Monaco-Ville, Monaco
May 30, 2019: Moving Forward - New York City, USA
May 30-31, 2019: Nextrope Lab Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia
May 30-31, 2019: International Conference on Advances in Blockchain and Bitcoin - Toronto, Canada
May 30-31, 2019: Advances in Cloud Computing, Data Science and Big Data Analytics - Toronto, Canada
May 30-31, 2019: BENGALURU FINTECH SUMMIT - Bengaluru, India
May 31-01, 2019: Japan Blockchain Tech Summit - Tokyo, Japan
May 31-02, 2019: CryptoChicks Hackathon and Conference - Toronto, Canada
April, 2019
April 01, 2019: Blockchain for Finance Workshop - London, UK
April 01-05, 2019: Vienna Blockchain Week - Vienna, Austria
April 02, 2019: Hacking 2019 - Paris, France
April 02-03, 2019: Blockchain Summit Austria 2019 - Vienna, Austria
April 02-04, 2019: Mines and Money Asia - Hong Kong, China
April 04, 2019: Blockchain Café - Paris, France
April 08, 2019: Security Token Summit - Los Angeles, USA
April 09-10, 2019: Crypto Invest Summit - Los Angeles, USA
April 11, 2019: Stockholm Blockchain Forum - Stockholm, Sweden
April 11-12, 2019: Future of Digital Onboarding & Customer experience Summit - London, UK
April 11-12, 2019: Chain Plus Asia Pacific Blockchian New Finance Summit - Singapore
April 12, 2019: NEXT BLOCK Conference - Sofia, Bulgaria
April 13-16, 2019: Hong Kong Electronics Fair - Hong Kong
April 16-17, 2019: B10 Paris - Paris, France
April 17, 2019: Synchronize 2019 - NYC, USA
April 23-24, 2019: Blockchain Life - Singapore
April 23-25, 2019: Future Banking Tech 4.0 - Lagos, Nigeria
April 24, 2019: Impact Investment & Sustainable Investing Conference 2019 - London, UK
April 24, 2019: Blockpass Security Token Seminar - London, UK
April 24-25, 2019: 2nd Blockchain & Automated IT for Government Summit - Washington, USA
April 24-25, 2019: BRG Conference - Toronto, Canada
April 25-26, 2019: World Blockchain Summit - Dubai, UAE
April 25-26, 2019: Bloconomic - Putrajaya, Malaysia
April 25-26, 2019: Blockchain Expo – Global - London, UK
April 25-26, 2019: European Payment Summit 2019 - The Hague, Netherlands
April 27, 2019: Crypto Expo Asia – Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
April 29-30, 2019: World Blockchain STO Summit - Dubai, UAE
March, 2019
March 04-06, 2019: CoinAdvice 2019 - Pattaya, Thailand
March 06-07, 2019: Finance Expo - Zug, Switzerland
March 06-07, 2019: 7th Annual Venture Summit West - San Francisco, USA
March 06-07, 2019: World Mobility Solutions - Dubai, UAE
March 07-08, 2019: Blockchain India Week - India
March 07-10, 2019: Unblock Scalability Summit 2019 - Irving, USA
March 12-13, 2019: Cloud Expo Europe - London, UK
March 13-14, 2019: TOKEN2049 - Hong Kong, China
March 14-15, 2019: 7th Annual Internal Audit Forum - Barcelona, Spain
March 15, 2019: Blockchain Investment Summit Singapore - Singapore
March 16-17, 2019: African Islamic Finance in the Fintech Era - Las Vegas, USA
March 17-19, 2019: FINnext - Las Vegas, USA
March 18-19, 2019: BTA Security Token Summit II - Bermuda
March 19-20, 2019: Insurtech Insights - London, UK
March 19-20, 2019: Deep Learning In Finance Summit - London, UK
March 20, 2019: World Blockchain Summit - Nairobi, Africa
March 22, 2019: Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Prague - Prague, Czech Republic
March 22-24, 2019: Mallorca Blockchaindays - Palma de Mallorca, Spain
March 25, 2019: Blockchain Summit Series - Frankfurt, Germany
March 27-28, 2019: C³ Crypto Conference 2019 - Berlin, Germany
March 28-29, 2019: BI & Data Summit - Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 29, 2019: 2nd Annual Blockchain Conference - Bangkok, Thailand
March 29, 2019: Le nouveau cadre des crypto-monnaies - Paris, France
February, 2019
February 01-03, 2019: Maharashtra - Blockchain, Fintech, IPCO, Cryptocurrency - Pune, India
February 01, 2019: Blockchain 2.0 Summit Bangalore - Bangalore, India
February 01-02, 2019: Washington Elite AI Blockchain Summit - Washington, USA
February 02, 2019: The 68th Bitcoin Wednesday - Amsterdam, Netherlands
February 02, 2019: Ticoblockchain - San José, Costa Rica
February 05, 2019: Blockchain: Regulation and the Law 2019 - London, UK
February 05, 2019: Blockchain Eventon - New Delhi, India
February 06, 2019: NY Fintech Meetup: Fintechs Riding The Macro Wave - New York, USA
February 06, 2019: The Future Of Cryptos - New York, USA
February 06-08, 2019: CAIS19 - Raleigh Quay, Cayman Islands
February 06-09, 2019: London Affiliate Conference - London, UK
February 07, 2019: BlockMumbai Blockchain Conference - Mumbai, India
February 07-08, 2019: Advancing Bitcoin - London, UK
February 08, 2019: Digital banking: electronic money and cryptocurrencies - Tallin, Estonia
February 08-14, 2019: London Blockchain Week 2019 - London, UK
February 08-10, 2019: TabConf 2019 - Atlanta, USA
February 10-12, 2019: Future of Technology Summit - Washington, USA
February 11-13, 2019: Cybersecurity Leadership Summit 2019 USA - Fairfax, USA
February 11-15, 2019: Stockholm Fintech Week - Stockholm, Sweden
February 12-13, 2019: TDV Investment Summit 2019 - Acapulco, Mexico
February 12-14, 2019: Blockchain in Oil & Gas Canada - Calgary, Canada
February 12-14, 2019: IoT in Oil & Gas Canada - Calgary, Canada
February 12-15, 2019: Finovate Europe 2019 - London, UK
February 13, 2019: Blockchain2Energy 2019 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
February 13-14, 2019: STEP Conference - Dubai, UAE
February 14, 2019: The ICO Summit, Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland
February 14, 2019: Blockchain Summit - Mumbai - Mumbai, India
February 14-15, 2019: BCWS - Cape Town, South Africa
February 15, 2019: Pitcher Perfect - Singapore
February 15-16, 2019: CryptoChicks Hackathon - Kehrsatz, Switzerland
February 15-17, 2019: ETHDenver - Denver, USA
February 15-17, 2019: Blockchain Hackathon Stuttgart - Stuttgart, Germany
February 16, 2019: Traders Fair & Gala night - Bangkok, Thailand
February 16-17, 2019: NEO DevCon 2019 - Seattle, USA
February 19-20, 2019: Blockchain Applied 2019 - Dubai, UAE
February 19-20, 2019: 3rd annual Middle East RPA & Intelligent Automation forum - Dubai, UAE
February 19-20, 2019: Investment Blockchain Conference - Limassol, Cyprus
February 20, 2019: Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit - Istanbul, Turkey
February 20, 2019: NFT.NYC - New York City, USA
February 20, 2019: Blockchain Technology Summit - Maryland City, USA
February 20-24, 2019: Blockchain Dev Conference - San Francisco, USA
February 21, 2019: Blockchain Summit - Delhi - Delhi, India
February 21, 2019: Blockchain Future Festival 2019 - Stuttgart, Germany
February 21, 2019: Business Funding Show'19 - London, UK
February 21-22, 2019: Emergence Sydney 2019 - Sydney, Australia
February 21-22, 2019: bioConclave India 2019 Bangalore - Bangalore, India
February 21-22, 2019: MindChain - Cluj-Napoca, Romania
February 21-22, 2019: Blockchain Investors Summit - Singapore
February 22, 2019: Block Hedge Australia 6th Edition - Melbourne, Australia
February 22, 2019: Hong Kong Blockchain Conference 2019 - Hong Kong, China
February 22-23, 2019: BSI 2019 - Noida, India
February 23, 2019: 2019 HBS Blockchain & Crypto Club Conference: The Path Forward - Boston, USA
February 23-24, 2019: Global FinTech Conference 2019 - Delhi, India
February 23-24, 2019: T-Labs Blockchain Hackathon - Barcelona, Spain
February 23-1, 2019: German Blockchain Week - Frankfurt, Germany
February 24, 2019: IWBOSE 2019 - Hangzhou, China
February 24-25, 2019: Meftech - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
February 25-26, 2019: Crypto Assets Conference - Frankfurt, Germany
February 25-28, 2019: SEED2019 - Blockchain for Collaborative Research - Davos, Switzerland
February 27, 2019: TradingTech Summit - London, UK
February 27, 2019: Blockchain Conference - Melbourne, Australia
February 27-28, 2019: World Blockchain Summit KL - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
February 27-28, 2019: Blockchain Summit Series - Hong Kong, China
February 27-28, 2019: TokenomX - Bangkok, Thailand
February, 2019: Provenance - Dublin, Ireland
January, 2019
January 7-11, 2019: BlockchaInvest - Las Vegas, USA
January 10, 2019: Blockchain Supply Chain Forum - Hong Kong
January 14-18, 2019: 2nd Annual Chainers Blockchain Week - South Korea
January 15-16, 2019: UNLOCK Blockchain Forum - Dubai, UAE
January 16, 2019: Protos Blockchain Summit - Zurich, Switzerland
January 16-17, 2019: World Digital Asset & Blockchain Congress - Dubai, UAE
January 16-18, 2019: The North American Bitcoin Conference - Miami, USA
January 16-18, 2019: CFC - St. Moritz, Switzerland
January 19, 2019: Colossus Invest - London, UK
January 20-22, 2019: PG & BG & PC Connects London 2019 - London, UK
January 21, 2019: Blockchain Investment Technology Conference Middle East - Dubai, UAE
January 21, 2019: Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress « From lab to market» - Geneva, Switzerland
January 21, 2019: Investorenkongress - Munich, Germany
January 22, 2019: Blockchain+AI+Human Summit - Davos, Switzerland
January 22-23, 2019: Finanz'19 - Zurich, Switzerland
January 22-23, 2019: EmTechAsia - Singapore
January 22-24, 2019: iFX Expo Asia - Hong Kong, China
January 23-24, 2019: Security Tokens Realised - London, UK
January 23-24, 2019: 2nd Annual Chainers Blockchain Week - Seoul, South Korea
January 23-26, 2019: Bett 2019 - London, UK
January 24, 2019: Blockescence Berlin Launch - Berlin, Germany
January 24-25, 2019: Calibrate Blockchain - Spokane, USA
January 24-25, 2019: World Blockchain Summit - Taipei, China
January 24-25, 2019: Programming Blockchain - Las Vegas, USA
January 24-25, 2019: Supply Chain Finance Summit - Amsterdam, Netherlands
January 24-26, 2019: Unconfiscatable Conference - Las Vegas, USA
January 24-26, 2019: BEF Davos 2019 - Davos, Switzerland
January 25, 2019: Russian Digital Forum - Moscow, Russia
January 25, 2019: World Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Summit - Moscow, Russia
January 26, 2019: Provenance - Hong Kong, China
January 29, 2019: Worlds of ExChange - Zurich, Switzerland
January 29-30, 2019: Crypto Pro Expo 2019 - San Francisco, USA
January 29-30, 2019: AraCon - Berlin, Germany
January 29-30, 2019: Paris Fintech Forum - Paris, France
January 29-30, 2019: Blockchain / Smart Insurance Workshop Event - Palo Alto, USA
January 30, 2019: Block Confex - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
January 30-01, 2019: The Blockchain Event - Fort Lauderdale, USA
January 30-01, 2019: Stanford Blockchain Conference 2019 - Stanford, USA
January 30-31, 2019: East Chain Open Hub - Kuwait City, Kuwait
January 30-31, 2019: Japan Blockchain Conference - Yokohama Round 2019 - Yokohama, Japan
January 31-01, 2019: Paris Blockchain Summit - Paris, France
January 31, 2019: Agile Testing Test Automation DevOps Summit - Chennai, India
January 31, 2019: The Blockchain Society Security Tokens Conference - New York, USA
January 31, 2019: Global FinTech & Blockchain Forum 2019 - Bengaluru, India
December, 2018
December 02, 2018: WIRESUMMIT - New Delhi, India
December 03-04, 2018: Digital Currency Con - New Orleans, USA
December 04-05, 2018: Blockchain Opportunity Summit - New York, USA
December 05, 2018: Fortune Asia 2018 - Mumbai, India
December 05, 2018: Blockchain Practitioner China Summit 2018 - Shenzhen, China
December 05-06, 2018: World Blockchain Summit - Riyadh, UAE
December 05-06, 2018: Emerging and Disruptive Technologies: At Work and Home - London, UK
December 06, 2018: Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference - Manila, Philippines
December 06, 2018: Art Decentralized - Miami, USA
December 06-07, 2018: In|Vest West - San Francisco, USA
December 07, 2018: Cryptocurrency World Expo - London, UK
December 07, 2018: Crypto Pro Miami Art Week - Miami, USA
December 07-08, 2018: The Blockchainer Forum 2018 - Shanghai, China
December 08, 2018: NAC3 - Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference - Las Vegas, USA
December 09-11, 2018: World Digital Assets Summit - San Francisco, USA
December 10, 2018: Decentralized Talks - Dublin, Ireland
December 10-11, 2018: Unleashing Innovation in Blockchain - Amsterdam, Netherlands
December 11-12, 2018: CryptoBlockcon - Las Vegas, USA
December 12, 2018: NEXT BLOCK Conference - Tel Aviv, Israel
December 12, 2018: New England Venture Summit - Boston, USA
December 12-14, 2018: Hard Fork Decentralized - London, UK
December 12-13, 2018: World Blockchain Summit Marvels Seoul 2018 - Seoul, South Korea
December 13-14, 2018: CEOKLUB Investments Forum - Singapore
December 14-15, 2018: Block 2018 - Međimurje County, Croatia
December 14-16, 2018: International AI Conference A!ONE - Moscow, Russia
December 15, 2018: Vietnam Blockchain Day - Hanoi, Vietnam
December 17-18, 2018: Blockchain Alternative Investment Conference - Singapore, Asia
December 22, 2018: MAHAbfic Blockchain & Fintech Parliament Maharashtra - India
December 22-23, 2018: EmTech Asia - Singapore
December 27, 2018: Crypto Expo Asia - Makati Shangri-La, Manila
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
