ConV2X Blockchain in Healthcare 2022 Event Announced

Partners in Digital Health has announced the acclaimed ConVerge2Xcelerate (#ConV2X) Blockchain in Healthcare 2022, will be held on site and in person, at the Central Public Library, Thursday, September 15, in Austin, TX, USA.


The blockchain event is the premier destination community driving the transformation of healthcare with blockchain and edge technologies. ConV2X presents real world evidence, strategy, operations, research & trends to guide informed decision making to successfully navigate the benefits of this emerging health technology field.

The theme for the 2022 program is "Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Tomorrow" (https://conv2xsymposium.com). The audience includes global C-suite leaders across a multidisciplinary ecosystem of universities, health systems, consortiums, pharmaceutical, device and generic manufacturers, government, NGO, consultants, clinicians, VCs/Investors, students and startups.

The full day event presents panel discussions, keynotes, meet the speakers and startup forum, a virtual blockchain scientific track, and exhibition gallery.

Symposium Topics include:
Data Management | Consent Management | Drug Supply Chain | Claims Management & Administrative Processes | Token Economics, NFTs, DAOs, Web3 and Metaverse | Security and Privacy | Regulatory, Policy & Standards | Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Management | Global Technical, Cultural and Business Challenges

partnersindigitalhealth.com

