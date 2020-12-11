Coinfirm Welcomes United States Director of Sales Marc McCord

articles liés
With 20+ years of diversified experience in Financial Services, Risk Intelligence Screening, AI, AML/KYC, SaaS and FinTech, Marc’s wealth of knowledge joins the firm at a period of rapid growth in the company and market. Most recently, Marc has been focused on providing various data, risk and compliance solutions to Midsized Banks and Financial Institutions in the NYC market.
“A key to successfully integrated compliance solutions is working with people that believe in what the goal is – to take on the cybercriminals, money launderers and terrorist financiers whilst keeping our clients and partners in lockstep with regulators so that they ever miss a beat. The team and I are proud to welcome Marc and his wealth of experience to the force of creating a safer blockchain economy.” – Pawel Kuskowski, CEO and co-founder of Coinfirm
With earlier career success on the trading floor of the American Stock Exchange and both retail and institutional sales, Marc has a proven ability to drive revenue growth by providing successful customer experiences. Coaching and motivating a team for success is something he is passionate about and believes a dedicated, strong work ethic is the key to creating a winning culture.
“I am happy to be joining Coinfirm during these new digital times where the exchange of physical currency is becoming a thing of the past.
Financial Crimes such as Human Trafficking and Sex Slavery cases are growing in leaps and bounds. As a father of 3 with 2 being Girls I am honored to be working with a firm like Coinfirm that helps Financial Institutions discover and uncover these criminals.” – Marc McCord, Coinfirm’s Director of Sales
Marc possesses a strong passion for providing solutions to help his clients fight financial crime and will spearhead the company’s operations in the United States from New York. We welcome him to our rapidly expanding team of litigation, technology and financial professionals.
About Coinfirm
Coinfirm is the world leader in blockchain analytics and regulatory technology (‘RegTech’) solutions, creating the foundation for the safe and mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Coinfirm specializes in blockchain AML/KYC (‘Anti-Money laundering’ / ‘Know Your Customer’) services and fraud investigations. It offers the industry’s largest blockchain coverage, supporting over 1,500 cryptocurrencies and protocols including Bitcoin and the ERC-20 standard. Coinfirm’s solutions are used by market leaders globally, ranging from crypto exchanges such as Binance, and protocols like XRP, to major financial institutions and governments. Coinfirm is the first firm to offer an AML solution to DeFi in the form of the AMLT Oracle. The company’s services also include Trudatum, a standalone RegTech platform that allows any file to be registered, signed, and verified with 100% accuracy.
The firm also carries out industry analysis demonstrating compliance strengths and weaknesses in the crypto sector as seen in the Know Your Exchange report.
https://www.coinfirm.com/
