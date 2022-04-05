Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer

CoinPayments, the world's largest provider of crypto payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Malcolm Atuona as CFO.


CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer
This appointment is the latest in a series of new staff hires for the fast-growing company, which has seen transactions increase over 100% year-on-year, reaching $7 billion in 2021.

"We are thrilled to bring Malcolm into the CoinPayments family! His skills and expertise round out our amazing team and will strengthen our financial operations in keeping with the rapidly evolving needs of this company," said CoinPayments' CEO Dennis Pederson. "As we expand into new markets, Malcolm's experience in international finance, digital assets and regulations will be a huge asset to all levels of the CoinPayments business."

Coming to CoinPayments from a previous role as Head of Financial Operations at XBTO's Stablehouse crypto finance group, Atuona brings to the role the experience of a 16-year financial career which, in the past few years, has increasingly focused on the opportunities blockchain technology provides in the finance sector.

As a leader in previous roles, he has emphasized process improvement, a nuanced grasp of international regulatory compliance, and translating financial understanding into actionable insights for executives to achieve financial goals.

"I am excited to be joining CoinPayments at a time of significant growth and change," said Atuona. "Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to fast-track our mission to build great products, make them scale globally, and empower everyone to benefit from the crypto finance revolution."
About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest, and most secure way for merchants worldwide to receive cryptocurrencies as payment. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment gateway service provider, supporting more than 2,100 coins on its platform. It is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure, and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, partner provider digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications.
https://www.coinpayments.net/

SOURCE CoinPayments

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 5 Avril 2022

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Senior Analyst/Associate M&A - Infrastructure/Énergie - Paris

Offre : Associate M&A – Paris – Big4

Offre : Associate M&A – Nantes – Big4

Smile prévoit de recruter 450 passionnés du digital et de l'open source en 2022

Tessi recrute 600 talents en 2022

360 Capital is looking for its new analyst intern!

OCTIME recrute plus de 30 nouveaux talents en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Offre : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Frédéric Brousse, nommé Directeur Général de DocuSign France

Crystal Blockchain appoints John van Tessel as Chief Revenue Officer

CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer

State Street Bank International nomme Christophe Baurand au poste de directeur général de sa succursale en France

Lynceus Partners annonce l’arrivée de Melchior de Villeneuve en tant que Responsable du Développement

Alexis Werl rejoint Eversheds Sutherland en qualité d’associé et relance la pratique droit pénal des affaires et investigations à Paris

Mistertemp’ lance la première agence de recrutement du métavers

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray annonce la cooptation d’une nouvelle Associée Laetitia Benoit, au sein du département Droit des Sociétés, Fusions-Acquisitions, Private Equity

Trois counsels pour HPML Avocats

Muzinich & Co. renforce sa présence en France avec de nouveaux recrutements

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

BFF Banking Group, leader de l’affacturage en Italie, accélère le développement de ses activités en France

Tokenization research: Private equity and hedge fund assets first for tokenization

Frédéric Brousse, nommé Directeur Général de DocuSign France

Crystal Blockchain appoints John van Tessel as Chief Revenue Officer

CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer

State Street Bank International nomme Christophe Baurand au poste de directeur général de sa succursale en France

Lynceus Partners annonce l’arrivée de Melchior de Villeneuve en tant que Responsable du Développement

Solacy Avocats, le nouveau cabinet influent en contentieux et en arbitrage

Fin de l’abattement forfaitaire pour frais professionnels pour certaines professions ?

Alexis Werl rejoint Eversheds Sutherland en qualité d’associé et relance la pratique droit pénal des affaires et investigations à Paris

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking s'associe à nCino pour étendre la digitalisation de ses activités de financement

Offre : Associate M&A – Paris – Big4

Offre : Associate M&A – Nantes – Big4

Offre : Senior Analyst/Associate M&A - Infrastructure/Énergie - Paris

Coblence avocats, accompagne la start up Neobrain dans le cadre de sa levée de fonds en série A

Allen & Overy conseille le syndicat bancaire sur la première émission obligataire de L’Oréal

Guerre russo-ukrainienne et marchés financiers

Feedzai s'installe sur le marché français

Open Banking : près de 60% des français en ont une perception négative

CMS Francis Lefebvre conseil de Mercer France dans le cadre de l’acquisition de la société GeFi Assurance