CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer

This appointment is the latest in a series of new staff hires for the fast-growing company, which has seen transactions increase over 100% year-on-year, reaching $7 billion in 2021.



"We are thrilled to bring Malcolm into the CoinPayments family! His skills and expertise round out our amazing team and will strengthen our financial operations in keeping with the rapidly evolving needs of this company," said CoinPayments' CEO Dennis Pederson. "As we expand into new markets, Malcolm's experience in international finance, digital assets and regulations will be a huge asset to all levels of the CoinPayments business."



Coming to CoinPayments from a previous role as Head of Financial Operations at XBTO's Stablehouse crypto finance group, Atuona brings to the role the experience of a 16-year financial career which, in the past few years, has increasingly focused on the opportunities blockchain technology provides in the finance sector.



As a leader in previous roles, he has emphasized process improvement, a nuanced grasp of international regulatory compliance, and translating financial understanding into actionable insights for executives to achieve financial goals.



"I am excited to be joining CoinPayments at a time of significant growth and change," said Atuona. "Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to fast-track our mission to build great products, make them scale globally, and empower everyone to benefit from the crypto finance revolution."

About CoinPayments



CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest, and most secure way for merchants worldwide to receive cryptocurrencies as payment. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment gateway service provider, supporting more than 2,100 coins on its platform. It is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure, and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, partner provider digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications.

